Alfa Romeo could remain in Formula One in the coming years as well

Alfa Romeo will not close its presence in Formula 1 at the end of this year. As is known, the Alfa Romeo brand will conclude its collaboration with the Sauber team at the end of 2023, given that its shares in the Swiss team have been acquired by Audi, which will enter officially in the premier car class in 2026. The joint venture between Sauber and Alfa Romeo signed in November 2017 was, in fact, part of the Alfa relaunch plan wanted by the then CEO Sergio Marchionne.

According to rumors leaked out in the last GP before the summer break, held in Spa in Belgium, Alfa Romeo could, however, continue to be the protagonist in Formula One as part of a commercial agreement signed with the Hass team. However, unlike the collaboration with Sauber, the Alfa Romeo name will not be used for the team, but for the power unit of the American team supplied by Ferrari. If the rumors are confirmed, the new sponsorship of Alfa Romeo should start as early as 2024 to thus allow Alfa Romeo a continuous presence in Formula 1, albeit in a completely different guise.

The choice to continue can be explained by the benefits in terms of visibility guaranteed to the Alfa Romeo brand by the previous agreement with Sauber which contributed positively to the consolidation of the Alfa Romeo’s sporting DNA. Among other things, the new agreement would not have such onerous costs as an official presence. It is not the first time that in Formula 1 a brand has been used to rename power units. In 1985, for example, the name of the Tag-Heuer watchmaker was used to rename the Porsche power units used on the world champion McLarens and in 2016 for the rebranding of the Renault engines supplied to Red Bull. But that’s not all: last year, in fact, Renault had also decided for strategic reasons to abandon its presence as an engine supplier in Formula One, making room for its sportier Alpine brand, this year associated with both the team and the power unit.