Listen to the audio version of the article

Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of Alfa Romeo has recently confirmed to the British press the arrival of B-Suv electric on sale at the beginning of 2024. The new model will join the Alfa Romeo range below the Tonale and aims to target already established models such as its cousin Peugeot e-2008, but also the Mercedes EQA and BMW iX1. The crossover will also kick off Alfa’s ambitious plan to launch a new car every year between now and 2029.

The Alfa Romeo B-Suv will be basic electric but also thermal

electric propulsion will naturally be at the center of the offer of the new Alfa Romeo SUV especially if we consider the brand’s plans to become an electric car manufacturer only by 2027. However, the same eco Imparato has repeatedly said that the car it will also be available with a hybrid powertrain probably based on the ubiquitous 1,200 cc PureTech 3-cylinder mildi hybrid petrol engine of the Stellantis group but only in some markets and with the precise aim of offering a much more convenient purchase price than the electric variant .

The technical characteristics of the new B-Suv

The crossover will be based on the same e-CMP architecture, the same as the electric Opel Corsa/Mokka, Peugeot 2008/208 and the new Jeep Avenger (although in this case it has been renamed STLA Smal) and will share the 51 kWh battery and the 155 hp electric motor. Launch versions will likely be front-wheel drive, but the Alfa Romeo model is very likely to introduce a four-wheel drive variant as well. After all, Jeep itself has anticipated a concept of the Avenger 4×4 at the Paris Motor Show which means that permanent four-wheel drive technology will not only be available, but also compatible with the chassis

What will the B-Suv Alfa Romeo be called?

On the subject, the CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has not yet dissolved the reserve, but has hinted that it will be inspired by the history of the Biscione brand. It is therefore not called Brenner as indicated in the past. The naming strategy will be absolutely focused on a name in Italian – on this Imparato has been firm several times: “This is important, because in a very competitive context, we have to present ourselves convinced of our intentions. We are Alfa Romeo and therefore we are Italian. But also be sporty. The name of the new B-Suv will reiterate it”

The same launch strategy as the Tonale

The simplified offer envisaged for Tonale will also be adopted for the launch of the B-Suv. The strategy has been designed to fit Alfa’s new online sales model, which will be further refined over the next two years. there will be two engines, two trim levels, two packages, five options that are the same for all markets.