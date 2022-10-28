Listen to the audio version of the article

Alfa Romeo relaunches Giulia and Stelvio with a restyling that does not touch the metal sheets but updates the two models. It is, in fact, an update that intervenes both on the design, albeit slightly, but above all on the equipment and on the range, while the offer of the engines remains unchanged. The marketing of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will start from February next year, with list prices that have yet to be defined.

Full Led matrix headlights make their debut

Among the prominent details of the restyling there are finally the matrix full Led headlights. In fact, the two cars were fitted with anachronistic Xenon headlights.The luminous signature is inspired by the design of the Tonale, with three graphic elements on each side. We also find for the first time on the two models modes such as the Adaptive Front Lighting System which adjusts the light beam based on speed and the Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology, which allows you to maintain the high beams even in the event of traffic coming from the opposite direction.

The front with the new trilobe grids

At the front, new grilles have also been introduced that allow you to update the classic trilobe motif without upsetting, while at the rear the graphics of the LED headlights have been revised, with transparent cover on the Stelvio and smoky type with glossy black elements on the Giulia. . In short, a conservative restyling, but which changes the face of the two flagship cars of the Alfa Romeo offer based on what was introduced on the new compact Tonale SUV.

Inside, the 12.3-inch screen makes its debut

The interiors, on the other hand, lead to the debut of the digital instrumentation with a 12.3-inch screen that offers numerous customizable graphics, such as Evolved, Relax and Heritage with the logic introduced by the Tonale. The infotainment of the two new Alfa cars is based on the Alfa Connect Services platform which includes over the air updates and remote connection via app. Furthermore, just like on the Tonale, Alfa adds NFT technology to Giulia and Stelvio, which reports the information relating to the history of the individual specimen in a safe manner.

The offer of engines does not change

As for the driving dynamics, which is one of the key points of the project, there are no changes to the set-up and adjustments of the transmission. Furthermore, Alfa Romeo has chosen to confirm the range of engines without introducing electrified variants. It will therefore be possible to choose the 2,200 cc 160 hp rear-wheel drive diesel, the 2,200 cc 210 hp Q4 all-wheel drive diesel and the 2,000 cc 280 hp rear-wheel drive turbofan, all engines are combined with the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. .