The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio MY 2023 after the official presentation which took place shortly before the end of 2022 arrive in Alfa dealerships. And they can be admired on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February together with the new Tonale plug-in.

The slight innovations that the automaker has brought to its two sedans are visible both externally and internally. Starting with the front which now sports a new treatment of the front grilles where the Alfa Romeo logo is located. The same goes for the lower ones which act as the main air intakes. All of this, as explained by Alfa Romeo, gives life to a reinterpretation of the famous “Trilobo”, one of the aesthetic elements that have always characterized the front of the Alfa Romeo cars.

Without a doubt, the new headlights are noticeable, which are now finally adaptive Full Led Matrix which now illuminate the road ahead, while the layout of the group of rear lights has also been renewed, which remain in Led. Both models are equipped with the “Adaptive Front Lighting System” technology, which provides stepless adjustment of the low beam based on speed and specific driving conditions. There is also the “Glare-Free High Beam Segmented Technology” which, if you are traveling in non-optimal lighting conditions, takes care of automatically detecting in the opposite direction to avoid dazzling oncoming motorists.

The two models, remaining on the subject of optical groups, come with some differences. The Stelvio adopts smoked glass and a glossy black finish for the front headlights, while the Giulia comes with a transparent glass and finish.

Also new inside, where the 12.3-inch TFT screen makes its debut positioned in the center of the famous “telescope” design, from which you can access all the information on the car and the parameters related to autonomous driving. And the layout of this screen can be configured as desired by choosing from three different options: Evolved, Relax and Heritage. The latter option, in particular inspired by the Alfa Romeo models that circulated in the 60s and 70s, offering, digitally, distinctive signs such as the inverted numbers on the final end of the speedometer.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia are now offered in four trim levels, which have already been offered on the Tonale, namely Super, Sprint, Ti and Veloce. On the latter set-up it is possible, among other things, to integrate the Q4 all-wheel drive with the Q2 mechanical self-locking rear differential, which guarantees better stability of the car when cornering at high speeds, and maximum safety when dealing with a wet or slippery surface.

The special Competizione version is also making its debut, based on the Veloce but available in an exclusive matt gray color that Alfa Romeo calls Moon Light. In addition to this, red brake calipers, 21” alloy wheels, Harman Kardon audio system and dashboard and seats upholstered in black leather with red stitching are available. The Alfa Active Suspension system and Nft (Non-Fungible-Token) technology are also standard on this version.

As for the engines, the new Giulia and Stelvio are offered with a 160 HP diesel engine with rear-wheel drive and a 210 HP diesel engine with four-wheel drive. The petrol version puts 280 HP on the road.

As for prices, they start from 47,050 euros for the Giulia while they go up to 53,150 euros for the Stelvio. Alfa Romeo also offers various purchase and rental solutions thanks to FCA Bank and Leasys.