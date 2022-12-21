Listen to the audio version of the article

The umpteenth custom-made one-off from the Terrazzano di Rho (MI) atelier is called Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. Just last year the famous coachbuilder celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first collaboration with Alfa Romeo which coincided with the development of the Tipo G1. To celebrate the historic milestone, it has given life to an equally ambitious project, because it is able to draw on its roots in the past, but also to combine the historic combination with the Biscione brand, albeit by making the latest generation technical solutions available to the project

At the basis of the project the suggestions of yesterday and today



Thus was born the idea of ​​the Giulia SWB Zagato, a one-of-a-kind specimen intended for a German collector who is particularly fond of the Italian brand’s models. In this latest work, Zagato wanted to combine the suggestions of different eras, combining the 540 HP 2,900 cc V6 of the Giulia GTAm with the manual gearbox of the Quadrifoglio to which is added the carbon fiber bodywork and the shortened wheelbase solution obtained from the Giorgio platform, but also typical of the iconic Alfa Romeo sports cars of the past.

The stylistic inspiration comes from the Giulia SZ



Since it is a one-of-a-kind specimen, Zagato has not provided any indications regarding performance, dimensions and weight, but one can imagine that the weight value is lower than the sedan from which it derives. The stylistic inspiration of the Giulia SWB derives from the models of the SZ series and combines details that derive from the historic Codatronca of the sixties as well as the SZ of 1989. In fact, the simple and elongated lines with the truncated tail surrounded by LEDs dominate , while in the front we find the two groups of three headlights typical of the nineties sports car, but also of the Tonale.

There are many references that lead back to Tonale



Observing the car carefully, clear references to the most recent stylistic code of Alfa Romeo cars emerge from every angle which, in determining the various most representative stylistic features, refers to the most suggestive references from the past. Starting right from the front and the iconic trefoil: an absolutely unique signature in which the thin LED headlights are joined practically without a solution of continuity to the large central shield introduced by the most recent model marketed by the Stellantis brand and that is the new compact SUV Tonal.

The model in collaboration with the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo



Finally, the double hump on the roof recalls tradition to reduce the height and at the same time leave more space for passengers. The Alfa Romeo Style Center team led by Alejandro Mesonero collaborated in defining the lines, even if the car is not to be considered a model developed by the Biscione: both the design of the prototype which was followed by production are to be considered entirely made by Zagato . The umpteenth one-off is added to the over 150 road and racing models born from the historic all-Milanese combination of Alfa Romeo and Zagato.