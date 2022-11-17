Listen to the audio version of the article

The cure for Alfa Romeo’s electrons started by the Tonale Hybrids progresses with the Plug-in Hybrid Q4 which stands at the top of the range, decisively projecting the Alfa brand into the world of zero-emission mobility. A context in which the brand will begin to place full-electric models starting from 2024, to arrive in 2027 to have a completely zero-emissions range in 2027.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4, personalized by a few but characterizing details

The “electrified” Alfa Romeo silk-screened on the deflectors of the rear doors, the initials Q4 of the four-wheel drive (electric) affixed to the tailgate and the flap on the left rear mudguard that conceals the socket for recharging the battery are the elements that most aesthetically betray the personality of the Tonale plug-in hybrid. Even in the passenger compartment there are not many details that distinguish this version, also because they are well integrated into the furnishings such as the e-Save button under the gear lever which activates battery maintenance or recharging while driving, but then from select on an infotainment screen. In relation to the average size of the Tonale (it is 4.52 meters long) the passenger compartment is adequately large. The furnishings combine Alfa Romeo tradition with technological innovation. In fact, the extensive digitization impressed by the 12.3″ instrumentation displays, which can also be configured with graphics that recall those of the Alfa dashboards of the 1970s, and the 10.25″ infotainment, goes hand in hand with the attention to ergonomics , evidenced by clearly identifiable and reachable physical commands of the most frequently used services.

The functions relating to electrification are, on the other hand, manageable from the infotainment display, but can be reached without having to scroll through the menus. Connectivity is complemented by two advanced technologies. This is the Nft certification which collects the main information on the life of the car, keeping it secret, in this case also the state of health of the battery and the actual distances traveled in electric mode, and Amazon’s Alexa which is not limited to just interacting with those who are edge, as it allows you to interact with the Tonale from home. The decision to use the TomTom navigation software on a system based on Android Automotive and not the decidedly better Google maps is rationally inexplicable. On the other hand, the choice to use the high-performance Amazon voice assistant and not the native Google one is more explicable.

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid Q4, the x-ray

The architecture and layout of the electrical part of this Tonale follow those of the Jeep Compass 4xe, but everything else is different. Starting from the 280 horsepower powertrain formed by a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with 180 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque and a 122 horsepower rear electric unit which also originates the e-Awd all-wheel drive, combined with a dual clutch gearbox with six gears. The layout is completed by an electric unit which works in synergy with the thermal one and which, if necessary, also becomes a high voltage generator which activates the four-wheel drive even when the lithium ion battery is placed under the floor so as not to space neither in the passenger compartment nor in the trunk is empty. The latter is also specific, has a capacity of 15.5 kWh, can be recharged with 7.4 kW systems in two and a half hours and allows you to travel over 80 kilometers with zero emissions in the city.

The kit is completed by functions that come into play automatically when traveling electrically, such as the coasting and the function which certifies the speed 50 per hour when going downhill but which can be varied by accelerating or braking, or those on demand which increase energy recovery in slowdowns and braking. On tap, the Tonale also has a specifically calibrated Dna vehicle configuration system: Dynamic maximizes behavior and performance, Natural engages the hybrid mode, also always with all-wheel drive, and Advance Efficiency which activates the electric mode (rear-wheel drive) with which can also reach 135 per hour.