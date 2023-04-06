Listen to the audio version of the article

Alfa Romeo Tonale is ready to land on the North American market scheduled for the month of June. The confirmation came at the New York Motor Show where the CEO of the brand Jean-Philippe Imparato was present following the CEO of the Stellantis group Carlos Tavares. The good sales results obtained in the first quarter of 2023 must have convinced the brand’s top management to prepare the debut on the American market where there is no shortage of Alfa Romeo enthusiasts.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, American versions produced

The announcement of Tonale’s landing in America is accompanied by the first examples for the USA to come off the production lines of the Pomigliano d’Arco plant, the only one that assembles the compact SUV for all world markets, together with its twin Dodge Hornets.

The only aesthetic novelty that characterizes the American Alfa Romeo Tonale are the amber colored side lights which have been mandatory on all cars on sale in the United States since 1968.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, with standard front side markets

It may be that they are barely noticeable, but they are, instead, those small orange lights visible in the most lateral part of the front and rear light clusters which serve to improve the visibility of the car especially at night, but also during the day, when the light conditions they are scarcer. As indeed it is possible to see from the visual comparison of the Tonale specimens destined for Italy compared to those destined for the rest of the world which do not have the front side markers.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, no front number plate in the USA

Using the American online configurator of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale it is possible to know that the names of the two colors have been changed for the models that will be on sale on the overseas market. For example, our metallic Vesuvio gray becomes Ascari gray in the US and Montreal green turns into Fangio green. Another of the obvious differences for the Tonale is the absence of the front license plate holder which is not mandatory in 21 of the 50 US states.

Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Plug-in Hybrid Q4 in the USA

Where it is mandatory, such as in California or Texas, an asymmetrical license plate holder like the Italian one will probably be added to the right side of the front bumper. The new Alfa Romeo sold in the USA is the Plug-in Hybrid Q4 version, basically the top of the range rechargeable plug-in hybrid with a 1,300 cc turbo petrol and electric engine which declares for the USA 285 hp of power for an electric range of 48 km in the American EPA approval cycle.