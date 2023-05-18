Home » Alfano, the return of the “dolphin”. A liaison role between the government and the Vatican
Business

Alfano, the return of the “dolphin”. A liaison role between the government and the Vatican

by admin
Alfano, the return of the “dolphin”. A liaison role between the government and the Vatican

Angelino Alfano and the return to politics. Photo Lapresse

Angelino Alfano returns to politics. Here’s what his new role will be

Angelino Alfano could soon return to politics, with an unprecedented role of diplomatic. Silvio’s former loyalist Berlusconiin fact – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – last Thursday he was received at Palazzo Chigi by the undersecretary to the presidency Alfredo Mantuan. The former deputy premier is currently president of the group San Donato, the private healthcare giant in Lombardy. But also a partner in the law firm Bonelli. As well as president of Asm, the Gavio group company that manages the Turin-Milan motorway. The former minister also has a weighty role in long S.

Read also: Alfano, his second life has only one mantra: goodbye politics, the board of directors better

Read also: Other than Silvio, Alfano manager also conquers Esselunga

The reason of the meeting with the exponent of the Meloni government – continues the fact – however, he resides in the presidency of the De Gasperi Foundation. A center of candies which unites the Italian politics al Vatican. Alfano’s goal is to get accredited with the incumbent government and become the connecting ring between the executive and a relevant part of the Catholic world, says a government official who asks the newspaper for anonymity. Alfano would therefore stand for return to politics with a decisive role in this delicate phase at an international level, given that the Papa he is also engaged in a complicated mediation between Ukraine e Russia to stop the guerra.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

“Seize the opportunity”: The skilled trades are short...

Lega, Zaia speaks clearly: “Without autonomy, goodbye to...

In April, the overall increase in the sales...

China – calls from the CDU for sanctions...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

Two people from Cologne produce e-bike fleets for...

ECB rates, injunctions can be challenged (over 40...

New energy vehicles will go to the countryside...

Hesse & Baden-Württemberg are putting pressure on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy