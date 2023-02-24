Listen to the audio version of the article

Alfasigma launches a personnel reduction plan with a procedure pursuant to Law 223/91 (collective redundancies) which will affect 333 people. Overlapping of roles, also born after the recent acquisition of Sofar, expiring patents and the need to replace obsolete skills and professionalism, are at the origin of a decision which is also influenced by some negative economic aspects concerning raw materials and energy, as well as the price lists. More generally, as the company explains in a note, “the reorganization is necessary to implement the new industrial plan, aimed at ensuring future growth and allowing Alfasigma to respond to the new challenges of a constantly evolving market”.

The reorganisation

After an initial meeting with Filctem, Femca and Uiltec which took place in the company at the beginning of the week, the parties then met again in Confindustria Emilia Centro, in the presence of Assolombarda. The plan was basically confirmed. According to what the company explains, “the reorganization intervention, based on a long and in-depth analysis, involves 333 redundant positions (employees), in addition to 10 positions relating to managerial personnel and concerns, in particular, the scientific information area of ​​the drug and consequently the commercial support structures, as well as staff positions. Change is now confirmed as an indispensable condition, above all due to the completion of the Sofar integration, the review of portfolio priorities, also linked to the expiry of some Alfasigma patents, and the more general review and updating of professional skills deriving from trends of digitization and automation”. For the unions it is a reorganization that “undermines the sustainability and functionality of the activities”, explain Filctem, Femca and Uiltec in a joint note. Aldo Zago of Filctem calculates that «this is 20% of the workforce in Italy, where the company employs around 1,600 people. It’s an unmanageable plan. This is why we asked to withdraw the procedure and to imagine timing and a path with the use of tools other than collective redundancies. The proposal is thus inadmissible. Hence the decision to proceed with the state of agitation of the group with blocking of overtime and the proclamation of an 8-hour strike.

The takeover of Sofar

Alfasigma is one of the main pharmaceutical companies with Italian capital with a consolidated turnover that exceeded one billion euros in 2021 and research centers in Bologna and Pomezia, as well as 3 production sites in Italy and two abroad, where it employs around 3 thousand workers . The decision to rationalize headcount – which will not affect the production sites – comes after last summer’s agreement to acquire Sofar, a pharmaceutical company with a turnover of around 113 million euros and more than 300 employees, known for some products such as Pentacol, Enterolactis, Gerdoff, Cistiflux and Siler, a research laboratory in Bergamo at Kilometro Rosso and a production site in Trezzano Rosa. With the opening of the procedure, there are now 45 days to find a union agreement.

The new plan

For the company, “the industrial plan as a whole confirms the strategic direction of growth, international expansion and innovation by providing that the reorganization action is accompanied by a development plan supported by new investments in research and high technology, which will be tripled in over the next five years”. Precisely for this reason, Alfasigma explains that it “wants to strengthen its leadership at an international level and in Italy which, with its headquarters and production sites, remains central to this strategic vision”.