Alfeminile becomes fem: new graphics and more content, this is how the site and forum change

It’s called fem and it collects the legacy of Alfemminile, the website and online forum that has been a point of reference for women of all ages for more than twenty years, with particular attention to the Millennial generation. Having joined the GEDI Group in 2021, fem today launches its new brand identity accompanied by a website with a renewed editorial line and graphics.

Physical and mental well-being, current affairs and trends, fashion and beauty, sexuality and relationships, work, new cultures, debates and opinions, here are some of the “female perspectives on the world” that fem tells every day with curiosity and openness, giving life to a space online meeting and discovery away from the polarized positions that are triggered on the net.

The launch campaign and the new website www.alfemminile.com are presented with a renewed graphic look, a pop and modern color palette in which the original orange logo becomes the protagonist. The homepage of the site has been redesigned to highlight all content formats (video, audio and articles), creating a totally new and contemporary user experience, inspired by the social feed.

Even the forum, among the historical sections of fem that has contributed to making it one of the most active women’s communities in Italy, will have a restyling in terms of graphics, while the audio and video products that will be developed by the creative team and the editorial staff will be different. on the brand’s platforms and social accounts such as Instagram (@allfem).

Among these, the “fem talk” podcast will be launched in May, a pop story of gender stereotypes with Karen Ricci. And then more “stories”, interviews with show business personalities and artists – the first episode will have Levante as a guest – with curiosities and anecdotes that have influenced their careers. Furthermore, new and important signatures will enrich the contents on the site and the fem channels: Eugenia Nicolosi, Chiara Ugolini, Marina Pierri, Domitilla Ferrari, Rossella Migliaccio, Erika De Sambrois and many others.

The general manager of fem, Daria Bernardoni: «Fem is reborn today without forgetting the path we have taken in recent years: a place for meeting, discovery and sharing, where people are more important than opinions. fem is not a community born from a publisher, but a publisher born from a community: the largest and most transversal on the Italian market in the last ten years. It represents a change of perspective, a new spirit of observation that accompanies women in facing life’s choices, from the lightest to the most profound, all important for the construction of one’s identity. A plurality of points of view that translates into formats and products ranging from podcasts to live chats, from articles to videos. And the editorial staff, with the entry of new important names, is the guarantee that this space is always safe and full of opportunities for the people and companies that become part of our world»