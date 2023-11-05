Alfonsino reinvents the world of delivery in Italy and establishes profit

Last summer it was Uber Eats, the version of food deliveries of the global driver giant, to say goodbye to Italy. An exit from the scene, which had been preceded, the year before, by two others competitors illustrious: Gorillas and Getir. Yet food delivery is a market that is already worth 1.8 billion in our country and which reaches 71% of the population. What went wrong then?

“The business models imported into Italy, already unprofitable in themselves abroad, ended up encountering further difficulties once they positioned themselves on the national market – he tries to explain the phenomenon Carmine Iodice, administrator of Alfonsino, innovative Italian order & delivery SME, listed on the Stock Exchange -. This progressive exit, in any case, is also the reflection of a peculiar historical phase, determined by a myriad of both endogenous and exogenous factors, where the entire sector is trying to reorganize itself”.

Reorganization that Alfonsino is also facing, but with some extra gear. The former startup, born in Caserta in 2016, and which today makes deliveries in 64 cities, via over a thousand couriers, has recently launched Rushers, a marketplace that aims to revolutionize the delivery system. The idea, in fact, is to overturn the very concept of delivery, freeing couriers from the constraints of individual platforms, giving them the possibility of independently managing prices, times and places of delivery.

And it is precisely through the introduction of Rushers that Alfonsino aims to quickly reach profit in 2024, after an improving first half compared to the previous year, but which still closed with a negative ebitda. “Our efforts are currently focused on the change in Business Model announced a few months ago with the introduction of the Rushers platform – confirms Iodice -. This evolution will allow us to continue in a positive manner in the process of optimizing the company infrastructure, which until now has involved our entire value chain, allowing us to further reduce management costs, with a view to full financial sustainability”. A readjustment to return to growth also with openings, where the plan envisages the coverage of at least two new cities in the second half of next year, keeping as a focus the model that is Alfonsino’s strong point: serving small centers with delivery Italians. And if necessary, a new round on the stock exchange cannot be ruled out to raise the necessary capital.