Algebris Core Italy Fund: Opinions and Characteristics

October 16, 2023

You’ve heard of Algebris Core Italy Fund and want to know its features characteristics to better understand how it works and whether it could be right for you?

Maybe yours consultant has proposed this fund to you, or you have asked for information on mutual funds that invest in Italian companies and you are interested in this fund.

In any case you are in the right place because today we will see together all the characteristics of this fund and at the end you will also find mine opinions about.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

A few words about Algebris

Before analyzing the fund in detail, let’s look at the reference institution that is responsible for distributing the product.

Algebris Investments is a global asset management company that pursues long-only and alternative investment strategies.

The founding date dates back to 2006, and was founded by Davide Serra (former equity analyst at Morgan Stanley). The company has expanded and now has offices in London, Milan, Rome, Dublin, Zurich, Boston, Tokyo and Singapore.

It is a company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, the Central Bank of Ireland and operates in Italy through its headquarters in Milan.

The company is aimed at both private investors and institutional investors and can count on 15 billion in assets under management.

It is able to provide its customers and those who want to become investors with one wide range of mutual funds.

The profile of the fund

Let’s now look at the main features of the fondo Algebris Core Italy Fund.

The fund’s objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

Algebris Core Italy Fund invests in equity securities of Italian companies with a focus on the small and medium-sized enterprise segment and seeks to use its extensive knowledge of the financial sector and Italian business fabric to identify a wide range of investment opportunities in the country.

In detail, the fund invests at least 70% of its net asset value in financial instruments that are issued by companies resident in Italy or in an EU or EEA member state, and which have a permanent headquarters in Italy.

At least the 25% of the requested amount must then be invested in Italian securities issued by companies that are not listed on the FTSE MIB and FTSE Mid Cap indices of the Italian Stock Exchange.

What he invests in

The fund intends to pursue its own objective investment by investing predominantly in equity securities, such as ordinary shares, equity-linked securities, including American depository receipts, warrant and rights and debt securities, preferred shares, convertible securities, contingent convertible instruments (CoCo-Bonds), hybrid securities, Tier 1 and upper and lower Tier 2 securities (types of bank capital), trust preferred securities (a type of hybrid securities), other subordinated debt securities, exchange traded notes (ETNs) (a type of debt instrument that provides exposure to an eligible index, market or asset class), exchange traded funds (ETFs) which track an index, commodity or basket of assets such as an index fund, but which are traded like a share on a stock exchange).

The fund shares are among the eligible investments that will be held in a “Long-Term Individual Savings Plan” (PIR).

The benchmark

Il benchmarki.e. the index which the fund seeks to draw inspiration from is composed as follows:

90% FTSE Italia All-Share Capped; 10% liquidity.

This benchmark is used by managers to compare performance and not to define the composition of the fund.

Risk profile

It is also important to check the synthetic indicator of risk: this is an indicative indication of the risk level of the product compared to other products.

It expresses the chance the product suffers losses due to market movements or due to the company’s inability to pay the investor what is owed.

In this case the risk level stands at 4on a scale ranging from 1 to 7. It is a medium risktherefore we can consider it an investment that is not very risky but in any case not 100% safe.

Also remember that the risk level refers to whether the product is held for 5 years, and that the risk can vary significantly if you disinvest before the recommended holding date.

Who is the fund aimed at?

The fund is suitable for an investor who intends to maximize risk-adjusted returns primarily through growth of capital in the medium to long term.

Investors must be able to bear the economic risk of losing their investment.

I also remind you that the Fund does not have an expiry date on which it automatically expires.

Method of use of proceeds

The fund is ad accumulationthat is, the profits that are accrued are reinvested in the fund’s assets and there are no coupons that are distributed to investors.

The minimum investment you can make is €500.

The composition of the fund

As we said at the beginning the fund invests in actionsespecially with exposure to Italy (86%).

As regards the sectors, the industrial sector comes first, followed by the IT sector and the financial sector.

Between society the most represented are Atlantia, Amplifon and Interpump.

Costs

Il cost statement it is one of the most important parts that you need to check and watch, so I recommend you to read the KID carefully and think about this.

The costs are precisely those that impact your returns, so remember to check everything on the KID and make your own assessments.

Let’s start with i entry costs: these are the costs that the company retains as soon as you decide to subscribe to the product. We are talking about 3% of the amount you pay when entering the investment.

I exit costs they instead refer to the moment in which you decide to disinvest. In this case they are not applied.

Now let’s talk about the management costs: they are what you owe to the manager to take care of your fund and manage it, carrying out all the necessary operations and deciding where to direct your money. In this case we are talking about 1.68% of the value of the investment per year.

Then there are also the transaction costs, which amount to 0.70% of the value of the annual investment. They are the costs incurred for the purchase and sale of the investments underlying the product.

In addition, a fee may also be charged performance fee equal to up to 15% of the returns that the fund obtains in excess of the return of the reference parameter. Performance fees for this share class are 1.26%.

I yields

Since we have seen the costs, now let’s also take a look at the returns.

On the official website we find the fund’s performance history.

If we focus on the graphic which shows the performance from the beginning of the year, in fact we can see how from January 2023 to October 2023 the fund made some upward peaks, to then worsen towards the month of September 2023 and drop to a peak in October 2023.

We obviously remember that past returns are not indicative of future ones, but only serve us to have a sort of overview which, however, should not influence us too much.

Affari Miei’s opinions on Algebris Core Italy Fund

Since we have reached the end of our background analysiswe can now try to make a useful reasoning to better understand whether or not it is worth investing in this fund.

First I advise you to reflect and understand what your objective is and what your strategy is. For this reason I invite you to carefully consult the KID and to reflect.

If you find the information here quite consistent with what you are looking for, then perhaps it means that your investment is going in the right direction.

I especially invite you to check the part of costs: well, the costs are precisely one of the reasons why I personally don’t like this type of instrument too much.

In fact, actively managed mutual funds usually have very high management costs, and I also find them to be very complex instruments.

I prefer to choose passively managed funds, i.e. ETFs, which are able to offer much lower management costs and are a much more transparent investment.

If you are interested in learning more you can read here.

The fund invests in Italian stock marketso the first question you need to ask yourself is whether you are really interested in investing in this sector, or whether you don’t already have similar funds or investments that already contain Italian companies in their basket: in this case perhaps it would be better to change sector to diversify your wallet best.

I think and hope I have told you everything there was to say about this fund.

Before saying goodbye, allow me to leave you one more piece of advice: formats.

I am a supporter of training, and I believe that it takes precedence over everything. If you know what the tools are, if you know how they work well and if you have defined your objectives and your investment strategy beforehand, then it will be very difficult for you to make the wrong approach.

If you jump in blind, you’re really at risk!

Remember that adequate training offers you greater awareness and above all helps you better navigate this very complicated market.

I leave you here some useful resources:

See you soon!

