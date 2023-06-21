Algeria: Italy under the spotlight at the Algiers International Fair

The 54th edition of the Algiers International Fair (FIA) has opened its doors, with the participation of 473 Algerian and 165 foreign companies representing 30 countries. Italy will be the guest of honor at the fair.

This economic event organized under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, at the Palais des expositions (Pins maritimes), on the theme “Algeria: vision and new perspectives”, will see the participation of African, Arab, European, Asian countries and Latin Americans.

According to the Aps agency, Italy will be represented in this edition by 13 exhibitors active in the sectors of energy and renewable energies, industry, construction, large basic infrastructures, information and communication technologies, transport, agriculture and services .

The Fair covers an area of ​​24,993 m² (+10% compared to the 53rd edition), of which over 23,000 m² reserved for Algerian exhibitors and almost 2,000 m² for foreigners. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

