Home Business Algeria: push towards the export of pharmaceutical products
Business

Algeria: push towards the export of pharmaceutical products

by admin

The pharmaceutical industry minister, Ali Aoun, received a delegation from the Islamic International Organization for Finance and Trade (ITFC) in Algiers last week to examine the possibilities of financing the export activities of Algerian companies, in particular towards the African markets. This is learned from a statement from the ministry.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed the possibilities and advisability of providing financial aid and support for the export of Algerian pharmaceutical products to African markets, which will be the subject of a meeting scheduled in the African country by the end of year, which will bring together different operators and investors in the Algerian pharmaceutical sector and their counterparts from the African countries concerned, especially from East and West Africa.

The meeting will focus on the various financing offers of Islamic banks to support and develop joint projects for the production and export of pharmaceutical products, in a complementary and integrated approach. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the potential of the pharmaceutical market in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/il-business-della-sanita

See also  The anger of South Africans: "Punished for revealing the variant"

You may also like

Despite inflation, Germans’ desire to travel is increasing...

Women’s option, the government tries again: skip the...

Homemeal: Berlin gastro app receives millions in financing

Resolution 43 of 02/27/2023 – Waiver of the...

BOE (BOE) exclusively provides Nubia Z50 Ultra, which...

Musk sold flowers to Twitter employees to make...

How to hedge against volatility: Emerging markets offer...

This is the most expensive stock in the...

14.9 yuan to buy 1 year unlimited screen...

This is the most expensive bottle of wine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy