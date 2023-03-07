The pharmaceutical industry minister, Ali Aoun, received a delegation from the Islamic International Organization for Finance and Trade (ITFC) in Algiers last week to examine the possibilities of financing the export activities of Algerian companies, in particular towards the African markets. This is learned from a statement from the ministry.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed the possibilities and advisability of providing financial aid and support for the export of Algerian pharmaceutical products to African markets, which will be the subject of a meeting scheduled in the African country by the end of year, which will bring together different operators and investors in the Algerian pharmaceutical sector and their counterparts from the African countries concerned, especially from East and West Africa.

The meeting will focus on the various financing offers of Islamic banks to support and develop joint projects for the production and export of pharmaceutical products, in a complementary and integrated approach. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

