The Algerian hydrocarbon giant Sonatrach and the South African Sasol will invest in a “low carbon” hydrogen production project in Sicily. According to Reuters sources, relaunched by the Algerian media, this project aims to produce 7,800 tons per year of “low carbon” hydrogen and 25,000 tons per year of “low carbon” synthetic gas (syngas), in addition to the capture and reuse of CO2 alone .

According to officials of the two companies, “the hydrogen and ‘low carbon’ syngas, produced with energy from renewable sources, will be used to decarbonise the production processes at the two sites and will be used to meet other potential needs of the region”.

As part of this project, Sasol Italy and Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana will also be able to capture and reuse CO2, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 120,000 tonnes a year.

Sasol, the world‘s largest producer of coal-based fuels and chemicals, is reducing production of fossil fuels as part of its plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the opportunities offered by the energy sector in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/energia-la-via-africana