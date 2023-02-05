Home Business Algeria: Sonatrach and Sasol partner for hydrogen production in Italy
Business

Algeria: Sonatrach and Sasol partner for hydrogen production in Italy

by admin

The Algerian hydrocarbon giant Sonatrach and the South African Sasol will invest in a “low carbon” hydrogen production project in Sicily. According to Reuters sources, relaunched by the Algerian media, this project aims to produce 7,800 tons per year of “low carbon” hydrogen and 25,000 tons per year of “low carbon” synthetic gas (syngas), in addition to the capture and reuse of CO2 alone .

According to officials of the two companies, “the hydrogen and ‘low carbon’ syngas, produced with energy from renewable sources, will be used to decarbonise the production processes at the two sites and will be used to meet other potential needs of the region”.

As part of this project, Sasol Italy and Sonatrach Raffineria Italiana will also be able to capture and reuse CO2, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 120,000 tonnes a year.

Sasol, the world‘s largest producer of coal-based fuels and chemicals, is reducing production of fossil fuels as part of its plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the opportunities offered by the energy sector in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/energia-la-via-africana

See also  El Salvador, Bulgaria and Ukraine: Bitcoin becomes a state affair

You may also like

Intred: “So we will bring fiber to all...

Giorgia Meloni, the arrival at the cdx event...

Fiscal inequalities in assets: the Constitution is only...

Opinions and Interests at 1%%. Is it worth...

Italy’s foreign policy between 2022 and 2023

Giorgia Meloni from danger to the most popular...

Intesa withdraws, UniCredit on standby: banking risk starts...

Resolution 48 of 01/23/2023 – Appointment Director of...

Landi Renzo focuses on hydrogen for sustainable trucks

Africa: Mainland agricultural production value could nearly quadruple...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy