Algeria: soon an action plan to use nuclear medicine

by admin

A working group charged with drawing up a roadmap on nuclear medicine was set up in recent days in Algiers. The start was given by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the headquarters of the ministry, was held in the presence of the members of the working group, representatives of the Energy and Mining, Health, Higher Education and Scientific Research sectors and of the Atomic Energy Commission (Comena).

“The working group is responsible, to date, for developing and presenting a concrete action plan enabling a wider, safer and more effective use of nuclear techniques and applications in the fight against cancer, but also in radiotherapy and in the nuclear medicine”, official sources indicate. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

