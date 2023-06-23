Algeria: the head of state wants to speed up the start of local production of Fiat vehicles

Algeria is in favor of creating a strategic partnership with Italy and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields and sectors. This was stated by the Algerian head of state Abdelmadjid Tebboune from the Algiers exhibition building which hosts the 54th edition of the Algiers International Fair (FIA).

President Tebboune, who presided over the opening of the FIA, went to the Italian pavilion, guest of honor at this edition, where he met with the various operators.

In this context, the President of the Republic underlined the importance of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, welcoming the level of relations that have united Algeria and Italy for many years. Algeria “is ready to cooperate with Italy in all areas of interest to both countries,” he added.

At the stand of the Fiat car manufacturer (Stellantis Group), President Tebboune indicated that the Algerian car market is experiencing growing demand, which is why it is imperative to “accelerate the start of production of vehicles of this Italian brand in Algeria, in capable of satisfying the needs of the national market”. The state, he added, is ready to iron out the difficulties.

Tebboune reiterated, in a more general context, the state’s determination to continue supporting investors for the launch or expansion of their projects in various sectors and increasing the rate of national integration, stating that “the country’s future lies in start-ups and young investors”.

He guaranteed the commitment of the public authorities to grant all the facilities to project promoters, especially in the mechanical and manufacturing industry and in agriculture, hoping for an increase in the rate of national integration to the extent that the capabilities of the national industrial fabric allow it . [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the economic and trade opportunities offered by Algeria:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

