Algeria: towards the creation of a superior council dedicated to exports

On Tuesday in Algiers, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune instructed the government to create a “Higher Council of Exporters” “as soon as possible”, in order to improve the management concerns of exporters.

In this context, President Tebboune reiterated the state’s concern to provide its support and permanent accompaniment to economic operators who generate wealth, especially exporters, whom “we consider ambassadors of the national economy”, he underlined.

Highlighting the quality of products made in Algeria in all sectors, the President of the Republic hailed the efforts of the Cevital group, crowned with “the opening of the first 100% Algerian edible oil production plant”, which will be followed by the assembly of an industrial unit for the local production of sugar.

Referring to the evolution of exports of building materials, especially cement, the President of the Republic indicated that national production amounts to 40 million tons and could “cover 100% the demand of various countries”.

In another context, he called on the trade minister to speed up the process of opening free zones in a number of wilaya bordering Mauritania, Mali and Niger. These countries “have shared with Algeria, since 1962, traditions in the free trade of agricultural products”, said President Tebboune recalling the measures previously adopted for the opening of sea lines with Mauritania and Senegal in order to support continental trade , as well as national exports, heralding the planned opening of national banks in many African capitals.

President Tebboune also announced the opening of new air routes serving the main African capitals, insisting on the importance of “directly connecting Algeria and the African continent”, so that “Algeria does not turn its back on Africa” .

In this wake, the President of the Republic was surprised “at the absence of direct lines linking Algeria and the African capitals of Addis Ababa and Dakar, as well as with the Ivory Coast”.

Furthermore, the President of the Republic affirmed that Algeria has made “significant economic achievements” in recent years as part of a new approach that promotes the spirit of initiative and exports. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read the Africa and Business Zoom on the economic potential of the Continental Free Trade Area:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

