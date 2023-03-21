The new Minister of Public Works, Plumbing and Basic Infrastructure, Lakhdar Rakhroukh, appointed last week in a cabinet reshuffle, reiterated during a plenary session of Parliament his ministry’s commitment to “accelerate the execution of drinking water supply projects and expansion of irrigated areas”. This was reported by the Algeria presse service.

Rakhroukh announced the commitment of 400 million dinars (about 2.7 million euros) for the drilling of 10 wells in the prefecture of Djanet and the rehabilitation of 7 other wells, in addition to the 600 million dinars (4.1 million euros) intended for the drilling of 14 wells in Illizi. Rakhroukh announced the launch of calls for tenders from the beginning of next April, with tenders opening between June and July. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

