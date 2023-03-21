Home Business Algeria: water, the government mobilizes for the drilling of new wells
Business

Algeria: water, the government mobilizes for the drilling of new wells

by admin

The new Minister of Public Works, Plumbing and Basic Infrastructure, Lakhdar Rakhroukh, appointed last week in a cabinet reshuffle, reiterated during a plenary session of Parliament his ministry’s commitment to “accelerate the execution of drinking water supply projects and expansion of irrigated areas”. This was reported by the Algeria presse service.

Rakhroukh announced the commitment of 400 million dinars (about 2.7 million euros) for the drilling of 10 wells in the prefecture of Djanet and the rehabilitation of 7 other wells, in addition to the 600 million dinars (4.1 million euros) intended for the drilling of 14 wells in Illizi. Rakhroukh announced the launch of calls for tenders from the beginning of next April, with tenders opening between June and July. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the initiatives to be undertaken to protect Africa’s precious water resources: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/la-grande-sfida-dellacqua

See also  The ChiNext index shows signs of exhaustion, and the "Mao Index" is fragrant again?丨A strategy

You may also like

Mortgages, alarm after rate increase: two out of...

Separate category for e-fuel cars planned

Tax reform, the hand extended to taxpayers: easier...

Resolution 27 of 02/27/2023 – Conferment of collaboration...

CS takeover by UBS – why did the...

Agreement for e-fuels from 2035?

Renzi and his “second life”: the former premier...

Klaus Hommels leads NATO’s billion-euro fund

Tighten the ECB, no more easy liquidity for...

Losers of the bank merger – CS creditors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy