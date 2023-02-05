Since the entry into force of the new investment law on November 1, 2022 in Algeria, 31 foreign projects have been registered. This was announced by Omar Rekach, managing director of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI).

“The number of investment projects registered at the agency level has reached 852 projects, while the agency’s one-stop shop for major projects and foreign investment has registered 31 projects,” the senior AAPI official said on the sidelines of the international forum on “The role of the lawyer in supporting investments and resolving conflicts”.

Rekach explained that in addition to these registered projects, 152 other investment projects have also been registered and are currently under study. “Investors need to get their registration certificate during this week,” he added. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

