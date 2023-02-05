Home Business Algeria: with new investment law, over 30 large foreign projects
Business

Algeria: with new investment law, over 30 large foreign projects

by admin

Since the entry into force of the new investment law on November 1, 2022 in Algeria, 31 foreign projects have been registered. This was announced by Omar Rekach, managing director of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI).

“The number of investment projects registered at the agency level has reached 852 projects, while the agency’s one-stop shop for major projects and foreign investment has registered 31 projects,” the senior AAPI official said on the sidelines of the international forum on “The role of the lawyer in supporting investments and resolving conflicts”.

Rekach explained that in addition to these registered projects, 152 other investment projects have also been registered and are currently under study. “Investors need to get their registration certificate during this week,” he added. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus dedicated to the opportunities offered by Algeria: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/lalgeria-che-guarda-avanti

See also  JOVO Energy plans to purchase 100% shares of Sentai Energy at a price of 1.8 billion yuan_Luqi_Company_Yuanfeng

You may also like

Castagna dodges on the Mount and reassures about...

Nordius? He is consistent with himself: he wants...

Pensions, Calderone: “We are evaluating the 41 share....

Because Italy and Algeria are two key allies...

Cospito case, Tajani: “Mattarella? Absurd to point him...

Visco the tightrope walker: “ECB squeeze indispensable, but...

Ivory Coast: growth of more than 7% for...

Meloni, from Scholz no to aid but yes...

ATMs blocked, chaos throughout Italy. Here are which...

Best Financial Stocks to Buy January 2023: Here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy