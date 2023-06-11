Home » Algorithms and big data behind the detergent: this is how P&G manages the consumption cycle
Today, to sell a detergent you need an algorithm. And artificial intelligence, the machine learningl’Internet of Things. Once it was enough to say «wash more white». Today, washing must be impeccable, respecting the colours, the composition of the fabric, the different performances of washing machines and dryers, at a maximum of 30 degrees to save on water and electricity bills. And with 100% recyclable packaging with a hand- and mouth-proof closure for reckless children.

To generate value from the market’s growing demands for product efficiency, digital manages every single segment of the life of a product on the shelf. From scientific research – even before the product is born – to the end of the life of a bottle. And to do this, each component of the supply chain – from raw material suppliers to packaging suppliers, from logistics to retailer up to the end customers – they are profiled and monitored (more or less consciously) through an immense amount of data and information. And it is from the ability to read and systematize this immense and continuous flow that the success of a consumer brand passes.

For this reason, in the first opening to the press of the European headquarters of Procter & Gamble – during the Innovation Expo for the 70th anniversary of the headquarters, in Geneva, of the company born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1837 – Loic Tassel, president Europe of P&G, explained the business construction model and how, today, a large-scale consumer multinational almost looks more like a digital company.

«Since the pandemic – explains Tassel – we have worked to accelerate the trends that we had already started. On the one hand, shorten the supply chain, given that 97% of the goods sold on the continent are produced in the 32 production centers we have in Europe, including Gattatico and Pomezia. On the other hand, thanks to digitization and artificial intelligence we have strengthened the network and collaboration with the entire supply chain non competitors (from suppliers of raw materials to manufacturers of household appliances and packaging, up to distributors and ai retailers) to receive continuous flows of information.

From proprietary algorithms and virtual reality tools to digitally design molecules and create formulas, linking real-time data on raw material costs and availability, to studying the performance of washers and dryers to maximize product effectiveness. The same appliances that – in their “smart” version – are potentially able to profile which foods we put in the fridge, how often we shop, how many laundry we do a week and how much water we consume.

