Algorithms and chips for the Cimberio tube record

Listen to the audio version of the article

«You see, here are our latest patents». No particular drives or new geometries, however. Nor are connection systems, filters or shutters. Why the one that Robert Cimberio handles is not a valve, which has always been the core business, but an electronic board.

The evolution of traditional mechanics in the 4.0 version is clearly visible here, in the company based in S.Maurizio D’Opaglio, one of the national capitals of faucets and valves.

Hi-tech turn that is pervasive in Cimberio, between self-driving forklifts that pick up components from the automatic warehouse, 2.5 million euro assembly lines that are retooled in a few minutes to create a different code (there are 7 thousand products here), thus limiting stand-by times, control rooms that monitor the progress of the new consumption control algorithms. New frontier that Cimberio explores after having taken over the majority of Enersemstart-up incubated in the Politecnico di Milano.

«Reducing consumption significantly is a way to re-evaluate the national building stock – he explains – and it is a path that is starting to give results. The 200,000 euros of revenues in 2021 will become 1.5 million at the end of the year and we will go from 16 to 20 employees: it is a trend in which we believe”.

So much so that in Cimberio two engineers are dedicated to the topic of electronic developments, while another technician is fully engaged in the scouting of new technologies, including automation, advanced logistics, collaborative robotics and 3D printing. «In the previous version – Cimberio tells us, showing us a product – it took us two years to develop this brass valve, while now, between additive manufacturing and software simulations, the time has been reduced to two months. It is a necessary effort, now you can only compete on the market in this way».