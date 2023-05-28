Ali Dharma Academy: GPT-4 replaces a data analyst with an annual salary of 600,000 yuan, only a few thousand yuan, and the paper has been published

The cost of GPT-4 to replace junior data analysts is only 0.71%, and it is 0.45% to replace senior data analysts…

You read that right, it is 0.71%, not 71%.

According to the Singapore market, the annual salary86,000-90,000 US dollars (600,000-630,000 RMB)Senior data analysts, only need to switch to GPT-4Three or four hundredUS dollars (more than 2000 RMB)up.

This conclusion comes fromAli Dharma AcademyandNanyang Technological University, SingaporeThe new paper was evaluated by netizens as a must-read paper for those interested in the field of AI and data analysis.

Specifically, middle and senior analysts in the conclusion refer to data analysts who have many years of work experience in the financial industry.

The performance of GPT-4, in most indicators canComparable to a human with 6 years of work experiencewith lower correctness than humans, but higher complexity and consistency metrics.

In comparison with another analyst with 5 years of work experience, GPT-4 lost to humans in terms of correctness of information, aesthetics of charts, and complexity of insights.

If compared with a junior analyst with 2 years of work experience, GPT-4 performs better in correctness and can complete more work.

But GPT-4 does all types of tasks much faster than humans.

On the assumption that there are 21 working days per month, 8 hours of working time per day, and wages are paid at market prices, the final conclusion is drawn.

What can GPT-4 do as a data analyst

The paper focuses on the following abilities of GPT-4 as a data analyst:

Experiments with 200 samples show that forCharting tasksGPT-4 can understand the meaning of the instruction, and has a certain background knowledge of the graph type, so as to draw the correct graph.

Most of the charts are clearly visible without any formatting errors. The aesthetics index of the icons has a full score of 3, and the average score of GPT-4 is 2.73.

However, manual inspection can still find some small errors. The chart accuracy index is full of 1 points, and the average score of GPT-4 is 0.78.

The paper specifically states that their evaluation criteria are very strict, as long as there is any error in any data or any label on the x-axis or y-axis, points will be deducted.

fordata analysis tasksGPT-4 averaged perfect scores in consistency and fluency, verifying that generating fluent and grammatically correct sentences is definitely not a problem for GPT-4.

Interestingly, the accuracy of the data analysis step is much higher than the accuracy of the chart information, indicating that although GPT-4 drew the wrong chart, it analyzed the correct conclusion.

In the case analysis, the research team also concluded three main differences between GPT-4 and human data analysts:

Human analysts can express individual thoughts and emotions such as writing “Surprisingly…” when analyzing; human readers can easily understand from such statements whether the data is in line with expectations or abnormal.

Human analysts tend to incorporate background knowledge to draw conclusions such as writing “… common in…”; GPT-4 usually only pays attention to the extracted data itself, allowing GPT-4 to search online for real-time online information can improve this.

When providing insight or advice,Human analysts tend to be conservativesuch as the statement “If the data is ok…”; GPT-4 will directly give advice in a confident tone, without mentioning assumptions.

In addition, the team said that due to limited budget, it is mainly because it is too expensive to hire a senior analyst to compare with GPT-4, and the number of manual evaluation and data annotation is relatively small.

The final conclusion is:

Experimental results and analysis show that GPT-4 has comparable performance to humans in data analysis, but whether it can replace data analysts requires further research to draw conclusions.

