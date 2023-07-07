Alibaba and Zhejiang Province Join Forces for Digital Innovation and Economic Growth

Zhejiang Province and Alibaba Holding Group signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement on July 7, aiming to jointly promote the development of the digital economy in the province. The agreement involves seven business groups and business companies under Alibaba, which will collaborate with the Zhejiang Provincial Government to create various digital industries.

The agreement focuses on the development of digital technology, digital business, digital life, digital foreign trade, digital logistics, and digital cultural tourism industries. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both parties, they aim to drive innovation and competitiveness in these sectors.

Zhang Yong, the chairman and CEO of Alibaba and Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, expressed his commitment to supporting the growth of Zhejiang’s digital economy. He emphasized that Alibaba will utilize its technology and platform advantages to help the province establish a globally competitive digital industry cluster.

This collaboration follows Alibaba’s recent organizational reform, known as the “1+6+N” model. This restructuring involved the establishment of six business groups and multiple business companies, each operating under the CEO responsibility system. The aim of this reorganization is to create an agile organization and foster innovation.

The partnership between Zhejiang Province and Alibaba is expected to further enhance the province’s digital ecosystem and drive economic growth. With Alibaba’s expertise and resources, Zhejiang aims to become a leading hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

The signing of the strategic cooperation agreement is a significant milestone in the province’s efforts to promote the digital economy. It showcases the government’s commitment to collaboration with industry leaders and highlights Alibaba’s dedication to supporting the development of the region.

As the digital industry continues to expand, this partnership holds great potential for creating new opportunities and driving economic development in Zhejiang Province. With the combined efforts of the Zhejiang Provincial Government and Alibaba Holding Group, the region is poised to become a key player in the digital economy landscape.

