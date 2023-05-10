Alibaba better than Amazon, Italian SME goods sold in China for 5.4 billion

Italian SMEs, 5.4 billion sales in China with Alibaba

Amazon and Alibaba are two marketplace with business models very different. But, judging from the numbers, with a very significant impact on the turnover of SMEs in our country. Amazon has long been providing numbers of the impact generated onItalian economy with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises. There are 20 thousand those present on its platform with 800 million in overseas sales employing 60,000 people. Alibaba provided this data through a research carried out by Sda Bocconi con Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffe who pitted the numbers made by Italian SMEs in China.

The portal is worth 22% of exports to the Asian country

In 2022 through the Alibaba platform le Italian companies they exported a value of 5.4 billion euros to China. In practice, says the Sda Bocconi research, 22% of exports to China, which is therefore worth around 20 billion euros, passes through Alibaba. Which means for the state coffers an income of about 2 billion of taxes given that over 60,000 workers are needed to generate that turnover. The lion’s share goes toclothing, shoes and textile products which account for 58% of the total. And it is no coincidence that the owner of Tod’s Diego Della Valle was also present at the Alibaba convention organized in Milan, who was the first to open his online store on Alibaba in 2015. “Our business model is very different from Amazon – explains the general manager of Alibaba for Italy and Southern Europe Rodrigo Cipriani Ceresio – we adopt the market place model. That is, every company opens a digital shop on the platform by independently establishing the selling price of the products, how to promote them and how to ship them. And therefore it stays in touch with the final consumer unlike what happens on Amazon”.

In Italy with 70 employees

Another difference is that Alibaba sells little in Italy and has only 70 employees. All focused on offering companies the right B2C and B2B marketplacei.e. towards final consumers or towards distributors. Amazon, on the other hand, has 17,000 employees and large distribution warehouses, while Alibaba has a single hub for goods who come from China, in Liège in Belgium. In short, Alibaba is the gateway to a huge market. «The SMEs, they are about 500 already present on the platform, in fact they have access – adds Cipriani – to more than one billion consumers Chinese and another 300 million outside China, mostly in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, 80% of Chinese consumers are under 38 years of age, while 50% are under 25, young people who love Italian products”. Alibaba is also generous with suggestions and tutorials to explain to SMEs how address the Chinese market which is quite complex. And therefore companies interested in China are explained that it is important to have some Chinese among their employees or consultants. That knows the consumers and the characteristics of the Asian digital market.

Valentini: dialogue with Chinese consumers is fundamental

At the event “Customer First. Digital Innovation & Global Export” of Alibaba, organized to celebrate the 8 years of presence of the Chinese group in Italy also participated Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister for Economic Development who underlined how the dialogue between Italy and Chinese consumers is fundamental for the development of SMEs and for increase the share of exports in that country. And therefore it will not be easy to emerge unscathed from the great Chinese infrastructure project, signed in 2019 by the Conte government and known as the Silk Road.