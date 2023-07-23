Alibaba Cuts Ties with AI Giant SenseTime, Selling All Class B Shares

Title: Alibaba Sells Off its Holdings in AI Giant SenseTime, Exits After Five Years

Alibaba Group, one of the leading global technology conglomerates, has recently announced its decision to clear its positions and reduce its holdings in SenseTime, a renowned artificial intelligence (AI) software company. SenseTime-W, a Hong Kong-listed company, confirmed that Alibaba’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Taobao Holding Limited, sold all Class B shares of SenseTime in an orderly manner.

SenseTime reassured its stakeholders that the shareholding reduction will not impact its business, operations, or partnerships. The company expressed confidence in its long-term growth and prospects. As one of the largest AI software providers in Asia, SenseTime’s business continues to expand rapidly.

Alibaba’s reduction in holdings began earlier this year when SenseTime experienced a surge in its stock price, reaching HK$3.7 per share in April. However, Alibaba began selling its holdings during this period, resulting in a continuous decline in SenseTime’s stock price. The latest closing price is now only HK$1.72 per share, representing a significant drop of nearly 23% this year alone.

Ali’s withdrawal from Shangtang Technology, the investment vehicle behind SenseTime, marks the end of a five-year investment journey. SenseTime boasts prominent investment institutions such as Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek, Suning, SoftBank, CDH Investment, Wanda, IDG Capital, and StarVC.

Apart from Alibaba, SoftBank Group also reduced its holdings in SenseTime stock in various phases early this year. SoftBank and Taobao are among the top shareholders of SenseTime Venture Capital, as disclosed in SenseTime’s prospectus.

SenseTime, recognized as the largest AI software company in Asia, provides comprehensive AI services and solutions. Its four major business segments include smart city, smart life, smart car, and smart commerce. The company’s revenue in 2020 amounted to approximately 3.8 billion yuan, with a gross profit margin of 67%. It also achieved a significant reduction in net losses.

Recognizing SenseTime’s potential, despite the share reductions by major stakeholders, many brokerages remain optimistic about its future growth. Guolian Securities anticipates that the AI large model will contribute to SenseTime’s second growth curve, while China National Finance Securities praises the advancements in SenseTime’s large-scale technology model and related products.

From a stock market perspective, SenseTime initially experienced a surge in its stock price after its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021. However, this year witnessed a reverse trend, with the stock price falling by 22.52% to 1.72 Hong Kong dollars per share, resulting in a market value of 57.6 billion Hong Kong dollars.

Although Alibaba’s decision to divest its holdings in SenseTime raises questions about the future dynamics of the AI giant’s shareholder structure, the company’s positive business trajectory and market potential continue to draw confidence from industry experts.

