Alibaba, EU investigation into AliExpress against counterfeit medicines

Listen to the audio version of the article

For now it is just a request for information but the approach is that of an investigation. The European Commission has formally sent AliExpress a request for information under the Digital Services Act (DSA) in particular regarding what measures have been taken to comply with obligations relating to risk assessment and mitigation action to protect consumers online regarding the online dissemination of illegal products such as counterfeit medicines. AliExpress is a Chinese online retail services group controlled by Alibaba. He must now provide the requested information to the Commission by November 27. Based on the evaluation of AliExpress’s responses, the Commission will evaluate the next steps. This could lead to the formal opening of proceedings pursuant to Article 66 of the Legislative Decree. In case of violation, sanctions are foreseen which can reach up to 6% of the global annual turnover. in case of communication of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading information, failure to respond to or rectification of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading information and failure to comply with the obligation to undergo an inspection, sanctions equal to 1% of the annual income or turnover are foreseen worldwide of the intermediary service provider or person concerned in the previous financial year.

Subsequent measures

AliExpress – writes the Commission in a note – must provide the requested information to the Commission by 27 November 2023. Based on the evaluation of AliExpress’s responses, the Commission will evaluate the next steps. This could lead to the formal initiation of proceedings under Article 66 of the DSA. Under Article 74(2) of the DSA, the Commission may impose sanctions for incorrect, incomplete or misleading information in response to a request for information. If AliExpress does not respond, the Commission may decide to request the information by decision. In this case, failure to respond within the deadline could result in the imposition of late penalties. Following its designation as a Very Large Online Platform, AliExpress is required to comply with the full set of provisions introduced by the DSA, including the assessment and mitigation of risks related to the dissemination of illegal and harmful content and any negative effects on the operation of fundamental rights