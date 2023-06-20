Home » Alibaba, Nio or Tencent – are China stocks attractive again?
Business

Alibaba, Nio or Tencent – are China stocks attractive again?

by admin
Alibaba, Nio or Tencent – are China stocks attractive again?

It’s kind of a crucial question for investors: how do you feel about China? In the economy of the 21st century, nobody can ignore the People’s Republic as a production location and as a sales market – but is the second largest economy in the world also a good place for investments?

Recent developments definitely make us skeptical. Because the capital markets of the budding superpower have developed anything but great. Share prices on the mainland Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have fared poorly in recent years. While the German stock index is currently at its highest level in history, listings on China‘s stock exchanges have fallen back to levels where they were in 2019 and before that in 2007.

A major contradiction – with far-reaching implications for savers around the world.

See also  Employee referral program: How to find new employees

You may also like

The “Car 500 off-shore”, the work of the...

The Lion King teaches the cycle of life

CDU leader Merz: “We are currently experiencing too...

Business also celebrates World Yoga Day

The Moscow Stock Exchange is up 30%, behind...

Report: Apple is developing iPhone-based AR headset

Teatro Manzoni at a loss, not all Berlusconi’s...

Hot spots – Norway wants to open up...

Musk delights us with his soup of platitudes:...

Solar energy is booming: expansion is progressing faster...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy