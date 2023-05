Alibaba releases results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023; Cainiao and Hema launch plans to go public

On the evening of May 18, Alibaba Group announced its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. According to the financial report, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group will be completely spun off from Alibaba Group to go public independently, Cainiao and Hema will launch listing plans, and Alibaba International Digital Business Group will start external financing.

