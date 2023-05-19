Home » Alibaba releases results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023; Cainiao and Hema launch plans to go public
Business

by admin
China Business News 2023-05-19 13:58:05

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On the evening of May 18, Alibaba Group announced its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. According to the financial report, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group will be completely spun off from Alibaba Group to go public independently, Cainiao and Hema will launch listing plans, and Alibaba International Digital Business Group will start external financing.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  U.S. Inflation Cools Slightly in February, But Fed Rate Remains Pressure - WSJ

