Alibaba: stock under pressure after the accounts, Hong Kong stock falls more than 1%

Alibaba: stock under pressure after the accounts, Hong Kong stock falls more than 1%

The stock of Chinese Big Tech Alibaba is confirmed as one of the worst performers on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Hang Seng index, falling 5% after the publication of the quarterly report and weighing down the stock market.

The accounts showed that Alibaba finished the first three months of 2023 with revenues of 208.20 billion yuan (the equivalent of $30.12 billion), below the 210.3 billion yuan estimates by analysts polled by Refinitiv .

For the full year, Alibaba brought in revenue of 868.69 billion yuan, up 2% year on year, at the slowest pace since the giant went public on the Hong Kong stock exchange, with the operation of IPO 2014.

Net profit amounted to 22 billion yuan in the first quarter of the year.

At approximately 7.20 am Italian time, the Hang Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange dropped 1.21%.

