19
- Alibaba: The news of layoffs is a rumor and plans to hire 15,000 more people this year Ta Kung Pao
- Ali layoffs, Internet middle class wakes up 36 kr
- Alibaba: Layoffs spread online are rumors, and it is estimated to recruit 15,000 new people this year Sina
- Alibaba denies layoffs and plans to hire 15,000 people this year Sin Chew Daily
- Krypton Evening News | Alibaba: The layoffs are rumors on the Internet, and this year it is estimated to recruit 15,000 new people; Weibo: The net profit in the first quarter reached 100.5 million US dollars, a year-on-year turnaround; NetEase: The revenue in the first quarter was 25 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase 6.3% 36 kr
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor: Continuously optimizing and broadening the interconnection mechanism of the financial markets of the two places