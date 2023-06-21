Alibaba upsets the top management: Tsai new president and Yongming Wu appointed CEO

Alibaba, Tsai new president and Yongming Wu new CEO

The board of directors of Ali Baba today announced that Joseph C. Tsaicurrently executive vice president, will succeed Daniel Zhang as president of the company ed Eddie Yongming Wupresident of Taobao e Tmall Groupwill succeed Zhang as chief executive officer and replace Zhang on the company’s board of directors.

READ ALSO: Mediobanca, Compass acquires HeidiPay. The “Buy Now Pay Later” move

Both appointments will take effect on September 10, 2023. Zhang will continue to drive Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group as president and chief executive officer. “It has been a great honor and privilege to ride Alibaba Group as CEO for the past eight years and as president for the past four. This is the right time for me to make a change,” Zhang commented.

READ ALSO: Musk delights us with his soup of banality: fake “Ubermensch” without ideals

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

