Home » Alibaba upsets the top management: Tsai new president and Yongming Wu appointed CEO
Business

Alibaba upsets the top management: Tsai new president and Yongming Wu appointed CEO

by admin
Alibaba upsets the top management: Tsai new president and Yongming Wu appointed CEO

Alibaba, Tsai new president and Yongming Wu new CEO

The board of directors of Ali Baba today announced that Joseph C. Tsaicurrently executive vice president, will succeed Daniel Zhang as president of the company ed Eddie Yongming Wupresident of Taobao e Tmall Groupwill succeed Zhang as chief executive officer and replace Zhang on the company’s board of directors.

READ ALSO: Mediobanca, Compass acquires HeidiPay. The “Buy Now Pay Later” move

Both appointments will take effect on September 10, 2023. Zhang will continue to drive Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group as president and chief executive officer. “It has been a great honor and privilege to ride Alibaba Group as CEO for the past eight years and as president for the past four. This is the right time for me to make a change,” Zhang commented.

READ ALSO: Musk delights us with his soup of banality: fake “Ubermensch” without ideals

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Hydrogen: Is a hydrogen economy feasible?

You may also like

Inps, Redundancy Fund: 34.5 million hours authorized in...

Digital Assets: Inclusive Regulation Is Going Away –...

Justice – Federal Constitutional Court negotiates transfer of...

Diversity, no initiative in one out of three...

Airbus strategy: A320 successor does not fly with...

Kkr buys 40 billion credits from PayPal

Why the EU’s Speed ​​and Unity in Foreign...

Photovoltaics: Number of photovoltaic systems increases by 16...

Federica Pellegrini, beautiful announcement: “A joy that cannot...

Families – earnings from disability pensioners have risen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy