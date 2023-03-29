Jack Ma returns to China and Alibaba launches an unprecedented restructuring, which offers a glimpse of what the future of private tech giants could look like in Xi Jinping’s “new era”. The Hangzhou-based digital champion, a $257 billion dollar empire, has announced a reorganization into six autonomous business units. A move that will effectively transform Alibaba into a holding company. Each of the six entities will have its own chief executive officer and board of directors, all authorized to bring in external capital or go public through separate initial public offerings. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang explained in a letter sent to employees that the operation is aimed at streamlining and streamlining decision-making processes.

But the widespread feeling is that it could be the final step in the company’s downsizing, at the end of the big tech rectification campaign launched by the Chinese government precisely starting with the stop on the listing of Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech arm: it would have been the largest in the world. A move that had been linked almost exclusively to Jack Ma’s criticism of the “pawnshop mentality” of China‘s banking system.

The group has endured a tough two years, during which it faced a record $2.8 billion fine from Beijing regulators for abuse of a dominant position. Already in 2021 and 2022, Alibaba was asked to sell some of its assets in the media world. Alipay, the digital payment app with over a billion users, is ordered to unpack its businesses and the microlending sector must open its doors to outside shareholders.

The announcement of the great unpacking of Alibaba also comes at the same time as Jack Ma’s return to China. The founder of the colossus had disappeared from circulation for a long time. In December the Financial Times revealed that for about 6 months he had found “shelter” in Tokyo with his family. In January, however, he appeared in Thailand, where he was photographed in a restaurant and at a boxing match. In recent days, however, he has returned to Hangzhou, where he met teachers and students of Yungu School, a private school that runs from kindergarten to high school, funded since 2017. A return also facilitated by the step back two months ago, when Ma gave in majority control of Ant Group, of which it now has only 6.2% of the voting rights.

Now the further intervention, which could mark the official end of the government’s rectification campaign and show a future to which all Chinese digital and technological giants could be called.

The move to a holding structure is rare for major Chinese tech companies and could serve as a model for similar companies, such as WeChat operator Tencent. Xi’s administration has long criticized the influence of online platforms, concerned that the concentration of power and data among a few tech firms is stifling innovation and threatening the Party’s grip on power. Alibaba and Tencent have invested in hundreds of startups over the years, often helping shape entire segments of the consumer internet, from ride-hailing to grocery delivery. The restructuring of Alibaba marks a departure from the traditional structure of the Chinese giant and responds to the dictates of the decentralization desired by the government.

Shares of Alibaba and industry players soared after the announcement of the company founded by Ma, on confidence that the regulatory and regulatory tightening is now over. But that doesn’t mean we’re going back to the free rein era. Indeed, as Alibaba’s internal decentralization suggests, there will be a transition to normalized supervision in which private individuals are invited to redirect their energies to sectors deemed strategic by the government. And in which no one can grow big enough to dominate the sector and, potentially, have disproportionate negotiating power over the Party.