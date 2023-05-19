Home » Alibaba’s Earnings Are Mixed, Board Approves Spin-off of Its Cloud Intelligence Unit – WSJ
Alibaba reported results for the March quarter on Thursday, with profit beating expectations but revenue falling short of expectations. The company revealed that the board has approved the spin-off of its cloud intelligence unit.

Updated May 19, 2023 07:35 CST

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba Group Holding Limited, 9988.HK, referred to as: Alibaba) announced its results for the March quarter on Thursday, with profit exceeding expectations but revenue falling short of expectations. The company revealed that the board has approved the spin-off of its cloud intelligence unit.

The company reported fourth-quarter net profit of 23.5 billion yuan ($3.4 billion), or 9.00 yuan per American depositary share (ADS). In the same period last year, Alibaba lost RMB 16.2 billion, or RMB 6.07 per ADS. On an adjusted basis, Alibaba earned 10.71 yuan per ADS, compared with 7.95 yuan a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of 9.44 yuan per ADS.

Revenue rose to 208.2 billion yuan from 204.1 billion yuan a year earlier, compared with analysts’ expectations of 208.7 billion yuan.

Shares of Alibaba were down about 1% in premarket trading.

It was Alibaba’s first earnings report since announcing a restructuring plan in late March that will split the business into six divisions, each with its own chief executive officer and the flexibility to attract outside capital or conduct an initial public offering. In a news release Thursday, the company said progress was being made on the restructuring initiative.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

