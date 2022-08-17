More than half of 2022 has passed. With the implementation of policies and measures to promote consumption in various places, residents’ willingness to consume has rebounded, and the consumer market has begun to show a recovery trend. In order to prepare for the upcoming e-commerce peak season in the second half of the year, more and more brands are actively looking for more certain incremental opportunities and establishing more complex and diverse growth goals.

On August 15, Alimama held two private sharing sessions for UD's global promotion and full-link efficiency improvement in Hangzhou. Through a series of discussions on core topics and the sharing of rich perspectives, new growth opportunities including global promotion, in-depth crowd circulation, internal and external linkages, and panoramic management have gradually become clear, helping brands and service providers to capture business opportunities and build strength for the future. develop. It also released the list of Alimama UD super marketing partners, UD Xingrui partners, and Alimama's full-link super marketing partners and full-link Xingrui partners on the list of ecological service provider partners. At the meeting, the general manager of Alimama Ecological Customer Marketing Center said, "Ecological partners of different types and at different stages are all important partners of Alimama."





















At the private sharing meeting, Jiang Tai, the general manager of Alimama’s Omnimedia Operation Center, announced three capabilities upgrades for the global delivery tool UD. The first is to open up channels such as global screen opening, patch resources, etc., to expand the brand traffic pool; the second is to realize the combination of off-site data and Ali post-link upgrade, and use data for the entire link of off-site grass planting and on-site conversion. The third is to achieve breakthroughs in breadth and depth, optimize the overall delivery link to bring more stable ROI, and also optimize delivery in real time based on real order data, thus helping brands Cost reduction and efficiency increase.

In addition, according to Alimama’s industry operations director Hubao, the superposition of other in-station tools will also bring multiplier effects. For example, after the service provider puts out effective advertisements through large foreign investment, based on Wanxiangtai’s latest secondary investment capability, the service provider conducts follow-up investment in the station to reach the target group and drive the overall ROI improvement. Another example is the Gravity Cube, which brands are familiar with, which integrates information flow recommendation scenarios such as guess what you like and focus maps on the site to help brands build a “crowd ark”. It can also be upgraded through micro-details and matched with exclusive scenes to continuously deepen the relationship with users. Interaction to improve the efficiency of pulling new.

In addition to attracting new people, Alimama has also made new breakthroughs in product capabilities. For example, the through train has launched the cold-start capability of new products to accelerate the growth of new products; Wanxiangtai has upgraded its new products and testing capabilities, and optimized the transformation path from new products to popular products through the Million New Product Plan.

In addition, in order to help the brand achieve more diversified and more detailed business goals, Alimama has also launched a “panoramic management plan”, which integrates the resources of Taobao, including Tmall, Taobao and Alimama, to form a stronger cooperation. linkage. For example, UD has omni-channel reach, and Wanxiangtai can realize crowd chase investment and custom scenes, and the linkage of the two can achieve multiple goals. Moreover, Taobao’s various marketing IPs, such as small black box, subscription, U first, wow, new brand, daily good store, main search main station and various resources in the industry, can cooperate with it to form the resonance and amplification of the overall potential energy.

It is understood that in the past six months, Alimama has upgraded the capabilities of a series of products, including the global launch of product UD, the one-stop launch platform Wanxiangtai, and the information flow launch of the product Gravity Cube, all of which have achieved operational precision, New breakthroughs in intelligence provide support and foundation for the deterministic growth of brands and service providers.





Yangge, General Manager of Alimama Ecological Marketing Center

At the meeting, General Manager of Alimama Ecological Customer Marketing Center Yuge said that in the future, Alimama will provide ecological partners with more capabilities and support in cooperation, continue to upgrade digital intelligence and product capabilities, and more comprehensively open up opportunities for co-construction and help Ecological partners expand operational space and improve operational certainty.




