Under the increasingly fierce competition in China‘s Internet industry, Ali has attracted the attention of the market with a huge change.

On March 28, Zhang Yong, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, issued a letter to all employees, announcing the launch of the “1+6+N” organizational reform. According to the plan, Alibaba Group will fully implement holding company management. Under Ali, six business groups and multiple business companies will be established, including Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Taobao Tmall Business, Local Life, Cainiao, International Digital Commerce, and Grand Entertainment. Business groups and business companies set up boards of directors respectively, and implement the CEO responsibility system under the leadership of the boards of directors of each business group and business company.

Zhang Yong said in the open letter, “The market is the best touchstone. In the future, qualified business groups and companies will have the possibility of independent financing and listing.”

The above-mentioned trends obviously opened up the imagination space for the market.

As of the close of U.S. stocks on March 28, Alibaba’s U.S. stocks soared by more than 14%, and its market value rose by nearly 32 billion U.S. dollars (about 220 billion yuan) overnight. On March 29, Alibaba’s Hong Kong stock market opened up nearly 15%, and as of the close of the day, the Hong Kong stock market still rose by more than 12%. Alibaba Pictures, Ali Health and other related concept stocks all followed suit.

In 2021, when Zhang Yong was interviewed by “Fortune”, when talking about the significance of the stock price to Ali, he said: “We do not manage the company through the stock price. Ali focuses on long-term value creation and technological development. Based on technological innovation With the development of technology and technology, we can find new ways to create value. We are committed to combining technology and business in multiple fields. Therefore, in the long run, I think today is a good time for Ali.”

Now, Ali may really stand on a historic node.

Why change?

When Zhang Yong explained the organizational change to Ali employees, he said, “The change in this change is unprecedented in the 24-year development history of Ali. The reason why this is the biggest change is also the most dramatic change in production relations. This time, it was because Ali’s size at that time was not comparable to today’s.”

In 2017, Alibaba Group was listed on the Fortune Global 500 list for the first time, ranking 462nd at that time. In 2022, Ali’s ranking in the “Fortune” Global 500 list will jump to 55th, rising by more than 400 positions in a few years. Only from the perspective of revenue, Ali has grown rapidly into a business giant.

Simply put, Ali is too big now.

Also changing drastically is the complexity of the organization.

Starting from an e-commerce platform that focuses on connecting merchants and consumers, Ali has derived a number of businesses covering different fields. In addition to Taobao Tmall, Local Life, and Cainiao that focus on consumption and supply chains, there are also entertainment and Ali Cloud, Pingtouge and other toB-related businesses also have global expansion. Alibaba Cloud, Hema, Pingtouge, etc. have repeatedly announced their listing and financing plans. Goldman Sachs even raised the valuation of Alibaba Cloud to more than 100 billion US dollars, just like a super unicorn.

The “big, medium and small front desk” strategy proposed by Zhang Yong in 2015 has helped Ali’s multiple business segments expand rapidly. This organizational form has also become the governance benchmark for major technology companies.

When the development of the Internet industry enters the second half, sub-businesses are becoming more and more mature, with the willingness to make independent decisions and independent financing needs, the huge middle-office system can no longer meet the individual needs of different businesses, and higher demands will follow. Communication costs, lower efficiency, more ambiguous competitiveness – gradual mediocrity.

If Ali before the reform is compared to an all-encompassing dictionary, and the information that customers want to obtain is only a solution in a specific field, when there are competitors in the market that can provide lighter and faster alternatives, there is no need Buy “The Whole Ali”.

The CEO of a major consumer goods company commented on the concerns behind his company’s scale effect: “We see focused competitors in almost every business area. They are small, but they are as fast as piranhas. rather aggressive.”

Zhang Yong believes that this change is actually the result of a series of changes in organizational governance. He repeatedly mentioned three keywords: agile, simple, and diverse.

In organizational management, the term “agile” can be traced to Scrum, an iterative and incremental development process in the field of software engineering. When everyone on the team is heading in the same direction, it’s like a scrimmage in football. Scrum founders Ken Schwaber and Jeff Sutherland use this analogy to highlight the central idea of ​​collective effort.

Zhang Yong explained the current changes in this way: “A few years ago, I mentioned eight words: agile organization, simple culture. Through this change, the first four words have really taken a big step forward from the top level, but the last four words From simple culture to multiculturalism, we must accept multiculturalism.” But the production relationship must become simpler.

These changes reveal Ali’s self-renewal under the changing environment. In the face of a rapidly changing market environment, Ali needs to use shorter decision-making links to respond to the market faster.

Zhang Yong emphasized in his internal letter that he hopes that every Alibaba employee will return to the state of being an entrepreneur before starting. In order to compete for the increasingly saturated market share, Ali’s goal will evolve from pioneering to surpassing—not only surpassing himself, but also surpassing more competitive and younger opponents.

In addition to maintaining relatively stable business collaboration, the next real test is whether these six companies, as independent entities, will be competitive on their own.

Why now?

On March 30, Zhang Yong responded to the reason for choosing to announce this major change at the end of March in a conference call interpreting the new organizational governance structure, “Considering that the new fiscal year will start on April 1, during this process Maintain business continuity while planning for the next fiscal year.”

On March 27, the day before the announcement of the spin-off decision, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma suddenly appeared in Hangzhou. After being “captured” by cameras in Japan, Thailand and Hong Kong, China, Jack Ma returned to the public eye, which aroused widespread attention at home and abroad.

Stephen Roach, a senior academician at the Jackson Center for Global Affairs at Yale University and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, made intriguing comments about Jack Ma’s movements. “Almost nothing happens by accident,” he told CNBC.

This timing is the coupling of multiple factors behind it. Like the unveiler, Ma Yun came to a new starting point at the same time as Ali intentionally or unintentionally. Some of these factors can be seen from the feedback from the market.

In March last year, the team of JPMorgan Chase analyst Alex Yao, who once rated Ali and other Chinese Internet companies as “unattractive for investment”, made a bold prediction this time. Recently, the JPMorgan Chase analyst team headed by Alex Yao stated that in the best case, Ali’s expected stock price will reach $210 per share, which means that there is still room to double the current level.

From the business level, Wall Street believes that Ali’s restructuring has released the SOTP valuation of different business sectors. In addition to cloud computing and e-commerce, which are generally regarded as the most promising, by introducing external capital, we can improve the “blood-sucking” situation of loss-making businesses such as local life and entertainment to profitable businesses, so as to achieve the purpose of protecting profit margins and improving cash flow , which is self-evident for investors.

In the conference call on March 30, Zhang Yong made it clear that, as the controlling shareholder, Ali’s relationship with its subordinate groups and business companies will shift from business operations to asset operations and capital operations. Recreating an Ali in the capital market may not be empty talk. JD.com, which competes with Ali in the field of e-commerce, has already waded through the Hong Kong stock market.

It is worth noting that JD.com also “surprisingly” announced the spin-off of its two major business groups.

On the evening of March 30, JD.com announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it plans to spin off JD.com and JD.com to be listed independently on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks closed on the 30th, and JD.com rose nearly 8%. It is reasonable to speculate that JD.com’s move may have been inspired by Ali’s reform to boost market confidence.

From the perspective of regulation, in addition to the fact that China-U.S. audit regulatory cooperation has been implemented, and the warning of the delisting of Chinese concept stocks has been lifted, what makes the market vaguely expect is that since last year, the direction of regulation for technology giants has undergone a subtle change.

In January this year, Hangzhou Municipal Government and Alibaba Group signed a comprehensive deepening strategic cooperation agreement. Zhang Yong said that Ali will deeply implement the three major strategies of cloud computing, consumption and globalization, help create jobs, participate in international competition, increase investment in scientific research, build an intelligent IoT industry ecosystem, support the development of new formats of digital economy, and help common prosperity , hosting the Asian Games and other aspects of the same frequency resonance with Hangzhou, deepen cooperation, and continue to contribute to Hangzhou’s economic and social development.

There are also frequent positive signals in official statements on private enterprises. For example, on March 26, at the 2023 annual meeting of the China Development Forum, Minister of Finance Liu Kun stated that all types of market players, including private economies and foreign-funded enterprises, should be treated equally and treated equally, and the development environment should be continuously optimized. Enhance the vitality of market entities.

Ali, who had paid a record 18.2 billion fine in an anti-monopoly case, seems to be able to finally go into battle in the post-epidemic China‘s economic environment with the theme of recovery and opening up.

At the conference call on March 30, Xu Hong, Alibaba’s chief financial officer, reiterated that the entire market is the best touchstone, saying that each business company has the possibility of being listed independently. “After listing, they will further evaluate their importance to the entire Ali Group to decide whether to maintain control or give up control.”

Together with the business rectification and structural isolation that Ant Group has completed, this series of changes is expected to create a new model for the slimming of Internet giants.

On March 27, Ma Yun appeared at Yungu School and talked about the current hot ChatGPT. Ma Yun said that technologies like ChatGPT are just the beginning of the AI ​​era. We need to use artificial intelligence to solve problems instead of being controlled by artificial intelligence. Although human physical and mental strength are inferior to machines, machines only have a “core”, while humans have a “heart”.

When the revolutionary wave in the field of science and technology pushes mankind into the next era, in order to embrace the changes, Ali is also building a stronger “heart” for himself. However, in order to “become a good company for 102 years”, this start-up requires hands and feet to face external risks and challenges independently. (Fortune Chinese website)