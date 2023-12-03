Alitalia fires 2668 people, while the EU evaluates the merger between ITA and Lufthansa

While the EU evaluates the merger between ITA and Lufthansa, Alitalia lays off. Collective dismissal procedures begin for 2668 workers. The company in extraordinary administration sent a letter yesterday to the trade union organizations and the competent ministries in which it communicated that it is starting, in accordance with the provisions of law 223 of 1991, «the initiation of a procedure which, in spite of itself, leads to dismissals due to staff reductions. ». The measure concerns 2668 employees on extraordinary layoffs with zero hours until 31 October 2024, a deadline which cannot be further extended.

Meanwhile, after long months of intense talks on the Rome-Berlin-Brussels axis, Ita and Lufthansa are one step away from celebrating their wedding at the dawn of the new year. Now everything will depend on the antitrust services of the European Commission, ready to launch a formal investigation which – in the best case scenario – could lead to the coveted placet on 15 January 2024. Otherwise, and with the issue of the routes still to be resolved, the The investigation aimed at avoiding disturbances to the internal market could continue for another three and a half months, thus bordering on spring.

The impressive package of the agreement signed on May 25 by the Treasury and the German giant – with Lufthansa which will acquire 41% of Ita Airways through a capital increase of 325 million euros, with the option to acquire the remaining shares in a second moment – it landed on the table of the head of EU Competition, Didier Reynders, after a discussion which led the parties to dissect and anticipate all possible obstacles to the proper functioning of the internal market, trying to put in place solid remedies that are proof of EU scrutiny .