Alitalia, new tile for the country. The European Commission rejects the 400 million euro loan granted in 2017 by the second Conte government. “It is illegal aid”, which violates EU competition rules. The negative opinion of the Antitrust services of the community executive considers the intervention irregular on the one hand and unjustified on the other. First of all, criticizes Brussels, in granting the 400 million euros, Italy “did not behave as a private operator would have done”. In giving the go-ahead to the operation, “the likelihood of repayment of the loans was not assessed in advance”, but action was taken for the sole purpose of “guaranteeing the continuity of the service of Alitalia’s national and international flights”, thus producing a distortion of the market through an advantage to the airline.

But above all, the loan from the second Conte government came two years after the total bridging loan of 900 million euros granted to the same operator in 2017, when Paolo Gentiloni, the current commissioner for the economy, sat in Palazzo Chigi. Precisely because Alitalia had already benefited from the support of almost one billion euros, the subsequent intervention violates the obligation of the “one off” principle envisaged by the guidelines for the rescue and restructuring of companies. It was not an isolated State aid, albeit substantial, but a continuous, repeated and structural support.

Today’s rejection adds a new chapter to the intricate Alitalia question, which has been dragging on since 2008. At the beginning of that year, AirFrance/KLM proposed to acquire Alitalia for 1.7 billion euros. Romano Prodi, then Prime Minister, was on the verge of accepting the offer, to the anger of the opposition parties, opposed to the idea that the country could lose its flag carrier. But the parliamentary majority that Prodi could boast of was rather weak, with very few more seats in the Senate, which on 24 January denied confidence in the government. From the new elections and the resulting change of government, the third executive led by Berlusconi, came the “no” to the French proposal, and the creation of the Italian airline (Cai) was authorized with the aim of allowing the rescue of Alitalia . The Commission contested the operation, dragging Italy before the EU Court of Justice, which in 2013 did not condemn Italy because there was no economic continuity between the two companies. But things didn’t go as planned or hoped. New financial crises arise, so as to induce politics to new interventions for the new Alitalia.

However, the 2017 bridging loan of 900 million has already been rejected by the European Commission. With two separate interventions, in May and October of that year, the Gentiloni executive authorized the concession first of 600 million euros, and then of another 300 million. Money which, however, even in that case, ended up providing an unfair advantage over its competitors, in violation of EU rules on state aid.

The next loan, two years later, is therefore a loan which is configured as equally contrary to the Community provisions, and which would have had no reason for existing for the previous intervention.

Today, as then, the order coming from Brussels is to recover the aid granted, plus interest. This is a total of 1.5 billion euros (600 million plus 300 million plus 400 million) plus the difference related to the cost of money. That Italy knows how to meet these needs remains to be demonstrated, given that Alitalia is in the liquidation phase. Arianna Podestà, spokesperson for the Commission for competition issues, argues that “a part will have to be repaid by Alitalia with the proceeds deriving from the sale of assets” as part of the restructuring and aid process. In any case, “Italy has an obligation to recover irregular aid”. Otherwise there will be a risk of referrals to the Court with the related risk of fines, which will be passed on to taxpayers.