by admin
Usa, it is battle in court between Apple and AliveCor

What stage is the battle at? The question with a Shakespearean tone, again has no answer, but one thing is certain: two American technology giants are pursuing a lawsuit that will create a new precedent at the level of law. On the one hand there is AliveCorwhich claims that the technology for perform an electrocardiogram (Ecg) dell‘Apple Watch infringes three of its patents. And last June a judge of the International trade commission (ITC) ruled that Apple Watch ECG has violated the patented technology by AliveCorand ordered the suspension of the sale of Cupertino smartwatches in the United States. The president also intervened in the matter Usa, Joe Bidenhe decided to not oppose and agree with AliveCor.

