Alkemy: turnover and adjusted Ebitda grow in 1H23

Alkemy: turnover and adjusted Ebitda grow in 1H23

The Board of Alkemy acknowledged the consolidated management turnover as at 30 June 2023, up by 17% to at least 57.2 million euro, compared to 49.0 million recorded in the first half of 2022. This growth is due to the exchange perimeter of the Group during the period and the organic expansion of the business.

At the same time, Adjusted operating Ebitda for the first half of 2023 also showed an increase, with a value equal to or greater than 5.8 million (+7%).

However, the operating Ebitda margin for the first half of 2023 shows a slight decrease to around 10%, compared to 11.1% in the first half of 2022.

