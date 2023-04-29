All About Stocks: The Queen of Prices Explains the Power of Greed Inflationaries

17
DManagement consultant Heike Adam will tell us how companies like Coca-Cola and Nestlé set their prices, what role the consumer plays and what tricks supermarkets use to try to sell us higher-margin items.
And then there is the forecast, which interests all stockbrokers. How far and how fast will the inflation rate fall? So when will rising interest rates end? What does it look like, the new normal in the super and financial markets?
