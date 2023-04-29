Home » All About Stocks: The Queen of Prices Explains the Power of Greed Inflationaries
Business

All About Stocks: The Queen of Prices Explains the Power of Greed Inflationaries

by admin
All About Stocks: The Queen of Prices Explains the Power of Greed Inflationaries

DManagement consultant Heike Adam will tell us how companies like Coca-Cola and Nestlé set their prices, what role the consumer plays and what tricks supermarkets use to try to sell us higher-margin items.

And then there is the forecast, which interests all stockbrokers. How far and how fast will the inflation rate fall? So when will rising interest rates end? What does it look like, the new normal in the super and financial markets?

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

You can find the AAA newsletter here.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You may also like

Industry – Ampel starts support program for small...

Inps, bad surprise for those born after 1952....

Appointments, Strisciuglio to Rfi and Corradi remains at...

$10 million in sales through Amazon – that’s...

Pope Francis from Orban: exalts Hungary and distances...

Hensoldt: Armaments chief warns against underestimating Russia’s military...

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei...

ENAV: Shareholders’ Meeting approves 2022 budget and appoints...

Energy – Geywitz signals willingness to compromise on...

Fiera Milano: Conci appointed managing director

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy