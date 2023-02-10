On February 10, Chery New Energy announced that its 2023 Ant models were officially launched, and a total of 5 models were launched.The price range is 6.9999-99.999 million yuan。

In terms of design, the new car has not changed much from the current model, but the details have been changed and upgraded. It provides a variety of color schemes, with a black floating roof. , The car is equipped with leather seats, the main driving sun visor with a vanity mirror, etc.

Chery AntThe body size is 3200/1670/1550mmalthough it is a miniature pure electric vehicle, its body manufacturing technology is very particular. It adopts a lightweight all-aluminum body, and has three-electric integration and four-wheel independent suspension technology.

In terms of smart configuration, the 2023 Chery Ant is equipped with electric seats for the main driver and Easy-Entry electric seats for the co-driver, a 10.1-inch center console LCD screen, mobile phone remote functions, and mobile phone wireless charging.

Little Ant can choose two power versions of 30kW and 55kW, both of which are driven by rear wheels.Among them, the maximum speed of 30kW model is 100 kilometers per hour; while the maximum speed of 55kW model is 120km/h。

In terms of batteries, the three capacity battery packs are 28.8 kWh (ternary lithium), 29.2 kWh (lithium iron phosphate) and 40.6 kWh (ternary lithium).Corresponding to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the pure electric cruising range is 301 kilometers, 301 kilometers and 408 kilometersIn addition, it supports fast charging, and it only takes 40 minutes to charge from 30% to 80% under normal temperature conditions.