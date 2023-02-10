Home Business All-aluminum body + four-wheel independent suspension new Chery Ant launched: 69,999 starts
Business

All-aluminum body + four-wheel independent suspension new Chery Ant launched: 69,999 starts

by admin
All-aluminum body + four-wheel independent suspension new Chery Ant launched: 69,999 starts

On February 10, Chery New Energy announced that its 2023 Ant models were officially launched, and a total of 5 models were launched.The price range is 6.9999-99.999 million yuan

In terms of design, the new car has not changed much from the current model, but the details have been changed and upgraded. It provides a variety of color schemes, with a black floating roof. , The car is equipped with leather seats, the main driving sun visor with a vanity mirror, etc.

Chery AntThe body size is 3200/1670/1550mmalthough it is a miniature pure electric vehicle, its body manufacturing technology is very particular. It adopts a lightweight all-aluminum body, and has three-electric integration and four-wheel independent suspension technology.

In terms of smart configuration, the 2023 Chery Ant is equipped with electric seats for the main driver and Easy-Entry electric seats for the co-driver, a 10.1-inch center console LCD screen, mobile phone remote functions, and mobile phone wireless charging.

Little Ant can choose two power versions of 30kW and 55kW, both of which are driven by rear wheels.Among them, the maximum speed of 30kW model is 100 kilometers per hour; while the maximum speed of 55kW model is 120km/h

In terms of batteries, the three capacity battery packs are 28.8 kWh (ternary lithium), 29.2 kWh (lithium iron phosphate) and 40.6 kWh (ternary lithium).Corresponding to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the pure electric cruising range is 301 kilometers, 301 kilometers and 408 kilometersIn addition, it supports fast charging, and it only takes 40 minutes to charge from 30% to 80% under normal temperature conditions.

See also  The four-hour high-speed charging queue just shows that the future of pure electric vehicles can be expected? _problem

The new Chery Ant with all-aluminum body + four-wheel independent suspension is on the market: starting from 69,999

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Oil up (+2%) Russia announces production cut

Iveco beats analysts’ expectations and flies to the...

Smart working, the rules still change. What you...

Sustainability, 4 million workers sought in the next...

South Sudan: inauguration of the first pediatric eye...

Ukraine, the war between Meloni and Macron isolates...

The future of Roberto Cingolani: Leonardo, Japan, Plenitude...

Elisa Mazzucchelli, MotoGP and Sampdoria: hot passions for...

Sec and staking: Coinbase pays Kraken effect

The performance of ChatGPT concept stocks is divided,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy