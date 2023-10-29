All City Government Agencies to Establish Chief Data Officer System: Advancing Digital Transformation in Beijing

All City Government Agencies to Have Chief Data Officers

In order to keep up with the era of digital economy, all municipal government agencies in Beijing will now have chief data officers. The Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology recently released the “Beijing Chief Data Officer System Pilot Work Plan,” which aims to promote the construction of the chief data officer system in all government agencies.

Thirteen municipal departments, district governments, and the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone will take the lead in piloting the chief data officer system. The role of the chief data officer has become increasingly important in the digital economy. The “14th Five-Year Plan for Big Data Industry Development” issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology highlighted the importance of promoting the chief data officer system. Furthermore, the “Beijing Digital Economy Promotion Regulations” and “Data Elements” have also encouraged government departments to establish chief data officers.

The Municipal Economic and Information Bureau emphasized that it is not just companies that need chief data officers, but government departments as well. The chief data officers will coordinate the implementation of data strategies and promote the open sharing, development, and utilization of data resources.

The city’s plan includes establishing and improving a working mechanism for data aggregation, governance, sharing, openness, application, and informatization coordination. This will promote the sharing and opening of data resources and data circulation, supporting business scenario innovation and digital transformation.

Thirteen municipal committees and bureaus, including the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Municipal Education Commission, and Municipal Science and Technology Commission, among others, will be part of the pilot units for the chief data officer system. District governments are also encouraged to select qualified lower-level units to carry out pilot work and support companies in setting up chief data officers.

The responsibilities of the chief data officer were clarified in the plan. They will coordinate the formulation of digital transformation development plans, promote data integration innovation and business digital transformation, and strengthen data resource management. Additionally, they will improve guidance and supervision capabilities to ensure data privacy and security.

Not only will the chief data officer focus on data-related tasks, but they will also enhance the digital thinking and skills of leading cadres. The plan aims to improve leading cadres’ abilities to “use data to speak, use data to make decisions, use data to manage, and use data to innovate.”

The Municipal Economic and Information Bureau emphasized that this plan is the city’s first pilot plan in the field of digital literacy and skills development for leading cadres. It will accelerate the formation of abundant human resources for the development of the digital economy and provide a strong impetus for Beijing to become a global digital economy benchmark city.

(Editors: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

