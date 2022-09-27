Listen to the audio version of the article

The world consumption of extra virgin olive oil is growing. In 2021, global demand reached 6.3 billion euros, 5.3% more than in 2018. The data comes from ExportPlanning and was processed by TuttoFood, the Milanese agri-food fair scheduled from 8 to 11 of May. In addition to the historical markets such as the United States, Italy and Spain, other countries show a progressive increase in demand: in particular in the Mediterranean area, Turkey is the country that most of all has increased its demand, rising from 7 million. euros in 2018 to 70 million euros in 2021. Portugal (+44.5 million euros), Germany (+44.1 million euros) and France (+16.5 million euros) follow.

In the Asia-Pacific area, the consumption of olive oil is also growing. In South Korea, for example, purchases have increased by 16 million euros in four years, although Japan and China remain the main destination countries of the product, recording over 100 million euros of imports in 2021. Overseas, the largest importers are the United States: in 2021 the United States exceeded 900 million euros, keeping second place in the ranking of the main importers on a world scale. The Brazilian market has over 300 million euros of imports in 2021, while Mexico (+6.5 million euros), Colombia (+4.5 million euros) and Canada (+2.2 million euros) are the others. Countries showing significant growth margins.

Unlike international consumption, which is growing, Italian production is decreasing. According to Unaprol estimates for 2022-23, Italy will not go beyond 230 thousand tons, 30% less than last season, also due to the drought that hit the country hard this summer. In particular, the 50% decline expected in the main producing region, that is Puglia, will weigh on Italian production, where Xylella continues to claim victims among the centenary olive trees of Salento.