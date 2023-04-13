Rolex dominates the Swiss luxury watch market

The Swiss watch industry it doesn’t stop anymore. According to the “Swiss Watch Industry Report”, produced by the American investment bank Morgan Stanleyto win the podium of the sector is Rolex.

In 2022, exports of “made in Switzerland” timepieces reached 23.7 billion Swiss francs (about 24 billion euros), up 11.6% on 2021 and 9% on pre-pandemic levels . As for retail sales, according to the report, the value is around 48 billion francs. To grow is the production valuewhile i volumes signal a substantial stabilitygoing from 15.7 million watches exported in 2021 to 15.8 million (+0.2 percent).

These data therefore confirm the impact of the price increase. In evidence, in a real polarization of sales, the performance of clocks which in wholesale exceed three thousand Swiss francs, which reached an all-time high in 2022: in total exports, they account for 76% in value (a figure that rises from 73.3% in 2021 and, even more, from 34% in 2000), while only 12.7% by volume.

As for the main brands by turnover, the ranking remains led by Rolebxwhose turnover stands at 9.3 billion francs, an increase compared to the eight billion in 2021. The retail market share of Rolex is equal to 29.2 percent: the market share of the Geneva giant exceeds, so to speak, that of the next five brands combined.

