All-electric SUV model is launched

Absolutely. The technical basis of the vehicles, the platforms, should be developed centrally by the group. I think Germany has a key role here. The colleagues have the knowledge, they have the resources. But what the customer comes into contact with is a different story. This should be specifically developed in the regions of the world. The feel of the leather, the wood, the interior lighting. The customer requirements in China, the USA and Europe are different. By 2030 we want to have 100% design competence for everything that is technically based on the platform, i.e. the exterior and interior. Why should we sell the same car if Germans don’t understand American tastes, or vice versa? Do you think the Germans want the 17 cup holders that we have in our VW Atlas SUV?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

