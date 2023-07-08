Home » All-electric SUV model is launched
Business

All-electric SUV model is launched

by admin
All-electric SUV model is launched

Absolutely. The technical basis of the vehicles, the platforms, should be developed centrally by the group. I think Germany has a key role here. The colleagues have the knowledge, they have the resources. But what the customer comes into contact with is a different story. This should be specifically developed in the regions of the world. The feel of the leather, the wood, the interior lighting. The customer requirements in China, the USA and Europe are different. By 2030 we want to have 100% design competence for everything that is technically based on the platform, i.e. the exterior and interior. Why should we sell the same car if Germans don’t understand American tastes, or vice versa? Do you think the Germans want the 17 cup holders that we have in our VW Atlas SUV?

See also  Philips appoints Roy Jakobs as new President and CEO: he succeeds Frans van Houten

You may also like

Santanchè, a secret srl to make money on...

Mercedes-Benz: Bond-inspired writing divides minds

The Importance and Proper Use of the Parking...

Mortgage, installments too high: those who have chosen...

New Kia Picanto, more comfortable, smarter

Luxury travel: The rich have these special wishes...

Baixin Bank Showcases AI Innovations at the 2023...

NFP, US labor market cools down in June

Location survey: Many companies are already planning to...

Shibarium Developers Confirm Release Date, Creates Buzz in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy