All in AIGC Wondershare PDFelement, a subsidiary of Wondershare Technology, realizes multi-terminal coverage of AI capabilities-Qianlong.com.cn

In terms of AI dialogue, Wondershare PDFelement has powerful natural language recognition and understanding capabilities. Users can help users understand documents and answer doubts in the form of questions and answers, making the interaction more simple and natural. In terms of translation capabilities, Wondershare PDFelement, with its leading text processing capabilities, can support content translation in multiple languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and can convert text languages ​​with one click without resorting to external tools. In terms of text polishing, Wondershare PDFelement is based on natural language processing technology, which can automatically check for grammatical errors, spelling mistakes, punctuation marks and other issues in the text, and perform in-depth polishing to make the content more accurate and clear. In terms of AI creation, Wondershare PDFelement can automatically generate smooth text content according to instructions, helping users to complete content output in PDF documents efficiently and quickly, and it is also more convenient for typesetting. Wondershare PDFelement for Android is a PDF document management application launched by Wondershare PDF for Android users in overseas markets. Users can complete operations such as reading, editing, adding annotations and comments, and page sorting at any time on mobile devices such as mobile phones and tablets. No matter where you are, you can edit PDF as easily as editing Word documents. (Wondershare PDFelement for Andriod, users can manage and edit PDF documents anytime and anywhere) As one of Wondershare's document creation software products, Wondershare PDFelement has been repeatedly recognized by the industry overseas. According to the 2023 spring report released by G2, the world's leading business solution evaluation platform, Wondershare PDFelement won the G2 2023 winter and spring, including "2023 Best Office Software Top 50", "Document Creation Software Leader", and "Mid Market Outstanding Performer" Including a total of 60 awards. Previously, Wondershare PDFelement also won the "Best Contract Management Software Leader" award issued by Gartner's application software platform Software Advice. At present, the rapid development of AIGC technology has made it possible for artificial intelligence to process documents, liberating people from complicated document processing tasks and opening up a new market space. According to Precedence Research, by 2032, the market space for AIGC applications will rise from US$10.8 billion in 2022 to US$118.1 billion, with a compound growth rate of 27% in 10 years. It is worth noting that Wondershare Technology, which launched Wondershare PDFelement, is an A-share listed company with a wide product coverage, a large revenue volume, and a high degree of globalization in China's digital creative software field. Its business covers more than 200 countries and regions around the world. With more than 1.5 billion users and nearly 100 million monthly active users, it is regarded as the Chinese version of Adobe. As a pioneer in the AIGC industry, Wondershare Technology has established a technical team of 100 people for cutting-edge technologies, and continues to research, develop and explore AI technologies in the image and video fields. Wondershare Filmora, Wondershare Miaoying, Wondershare PDFelement, Edraw Brain Map, Edraw Graphics and other products under Wondershare Technology have integrated AIGC functions; its Wondershare Aihua is the world's first interactive "picture-generated map" AI painting software. In the field of Wensheng video, Wondershare Technology has launched the first domestic AI video creative software "Wondershare Virbo" that provides cross-border full-scenario digital human customization services, and announced the launch of "digital human co-creation business partners" The plan is to recruit Wanxing Bobo digital people from all over the country to join as agency partners, to jointly help Chinese brands sail to the sea, and to seize the new cross-border short video marketing outlet. Intended partners can go to the official website of Wondershare or WeChat for consultation. All in AIGC, Wondershare Technology is taking advantage of the subversive wave of artificial intelligence to fully promote the company to become a leader in the era of AI software.

At present, the rapid development of AIGC technology has made it possible for artificial intelligence to process documents, liberating people from complicated document processing tasks and opening up a new market space. According to Precedence Research, by 2032, the market space for AIGC applications will rise from US$10.8 billion in 2022 to US$118.1 billion, with a compound growth rate of 27% in 10 years.

