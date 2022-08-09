



All localities support “specialized, refined and new” enterprises to make real recruitment capital market accurate assistance

In the future, the Beijing Stock Exchange, the Science and Technology Innovation Board, and the Growth Enterprise Market will all become important listing destinations for national-level specialized, specialized, and new companies.

Securities Daily.com reporter Meng Ke

Recently, Zhuhai, Tianjin, Hangzhou, and Xiamen held activities to support the development of specialized, specialized, and new enterprises, and continuously increased the cultivation of specialized, specialized, and new enterprises.

“Multiple measures have been taken in various places to support the development of specialized, specialized, and new enterprises, which have played a role in guiding and assisting.” Sun Jinju, vice president of Kaiyuan Securities and director of the research institute, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that financial subsidies, technical support, listing support On the one hand, the preferential policies in such aspects will help guide small and medium-sized enterprises to develop in the direction of “specialization, specialization and newness”, and on the other hand, they can help the development of existing specialized, specialized and new enterprises, build benchmark enterprises, and form a virtuous circle.

Various initiatives

Support the development of “specialized, refined and new” enterprises

As early as February, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed that this year it plans to cultivate another 3,000 national-level specialized, specialized, and new “little giant” enterprises, and drive the cultivation of specialized, specialized, and new small and medium-sized enterprises in various provinces to reach about 50,000. In this context, various regions have taken actions to cultivate specialized, specialized and new enterprises.

From July 29th to August 4th, Zhuhai Credit Guarantee Association held 4 special and new enterprise financing discount project deposit application counseling and bank-enterprise matchmaking meetings, providing support for nearly 100 small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and innovation and entrepreneurship in Zhuhai. Provide professional policy interpretation and financing docking services.

On August 3, Tianjin OTC held the listing ceremony of “specialized, refined and special new board”. The relevant person in charge said at the ceremony that the cultivation mechanism of “specialized, refined and special new board” will help enterprises familiarize themselves with the operating rules of the capital market in advance, help enterprises become bigger and stronger, and provide strong support for the high-quality development of the regional economy and the construction of a new development pattern. .

To this,Shenwan HongyuanIn an interview with a reporter from “Securities Daily”, Liu Jing, chief analyst of Specialized, Specialized, and New, said that Tianjin OTC’s “Specialized and Specialized New Board” is a regional equity trading center plate serving local specialized, specialized and new companies, which has further smoothed the flow of specialized and specialized new companies. The market-oriented financing channels for special and new enterprises are linked with the New Third Board, the Beijing Stock Exchange, and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship sector, providing a full range of capital market services for special and new enterprises.

On the same day, Xiamen Torch High-tech Zone held the first “Enterprise Reception Day” activity, which listened to the development demands put forward by the heads of 11 specialized, special and new “Little Giant” enterprises and provided precise assistance.

On August 5th, the Fuyang special event for the listing of specialized, refined and new enterprises in Hangzhou and the science and technology innovation salon was successfully held, aiming to regulate and cultivate more high-quality listed companies and help Fuyang enterprises to grasp the capital market reform. Opportunities to promote high-quality enterprises such as specialized, refined and new to use the capital market to become stronger and bigger.

In order to further strengthen the gradient cultivation of high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the “Interim Measures for the Gradient Cultivation and Management of High-quality Small and Medium-sized Enterprises” in June. There are 10,000 specialized, specialized, and new small and medium-sized enterprises, and 10,000 specialized, specialized and new “little giant” enterprises. The measure has been implemented since August 1.

“This shows the country’s determination and confidence to continue to support the development of specialized, specialized, and new SMEs, and will further guide more SMEs to embark on the road of ‘specialized, specialized, and new’ in the future.” Sun Jinju said that specialized, specialized, and new enterprises continue to emerge , which is expected to provide a new impetus for innovation-driven economic development. For small and medium-sized enterprises, “specialized, specialized and innovative” will lead the high-quality development of small and medium-sized enterprises; for the capital market, “specialized, specialized and innovative” will inject new vitality into the capital market; for investors, “specialized and specialized” New” gives investors a diversified choice of targets.

Capital Market Services

“Specialized, special and new” enterprise has a large space

Eastern FortuneChoice data shows that as of August 7, 411 of the above 4,922 national-level specialized, specialized, and new companies have been listed, and 359 companies have been listed, accounting for 16% of the total listed companies. Among them, 101 are listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen main boards, 129 are listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, 159 are listed on the ChiNext, and 22 are listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

“It can be seen that there are still more than 80% of national-level specialized, specialized and new enterprises that have not yet been listed or listed. Therefore, support should be increased to help specialized, specialized, and new companies list on the New Third Board, and allow capital to further conduct specialized, specialized, and new companies. Blessing, select companies with development potential and investment value, and become a high-quality reserve army of the Beijing Stock Exchange.” Zhu Haibin, assistant general manager of Essence Securities Research Center, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that for specialized, special and new companies, in Listed on the New Third Board and listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, equity financing, bond financing and convertible bonds can be carried out to help them regulate their financing and business operations, thereby enhancing corporate reputation and brand awareness.

Sun Jinju believes that my country’s capital market is in the process of solid progress in the reform of the registration system, and the multi-level capital market is also under continuous construction, and the listing channels for small and medium-sized enterprises of different development stages and scales are continuing to open up. In the future, with the continuous advancement of capital market reform, more and more national-level specialized, specialized and new enterprises will usher in listing opportunities.

Sun Jinju also said that most of the “specialized, specialized, and new” enterprises are currently in the key areas of “stuck neck” in the manufacturing industry. Supporting the development of specialized, specialized, and new enterprises is conducive to enhancing the independent controllability of the industrial chain and supply chain. The problem of “stuck neck” restricts the upgrading and development of the industry. Supporting the development of enterprises towards “specialization, specialization and innovation” will help my country’s manufacturing industry move from “low value-added, low-tech, weak brand” to “high value-added, high-tech” content and strong brand”, which will help to achieve breakthroughs in the entire industry chain.

Liu Jing said that at present, the number of national-level specialized, specialized and new companies listed is not high, but it should also be seen that there are more and more specialized, specialized and new companies among the newly listed companies. Currently listed national-level specialized, specialized and new enterprises are concentrated below the market value of 10 billion yuan. In the future, the Beijing Stock Exchange, the Science and Technology Innovation Board, and the ChiNext will all become important listing destinations for national-level specialized, specialized and new companies. Among them, the Beijing Stock Exchange is currently The market size is the smallest, and the future expansion space for specialized, specialized, and new enterprises is the largest.

When it comes to supporting the listing of specialized, specialized, and new companies, what other measures should the capital market improve? Sun Jinju said, first, expand the coverage of the multi-level capital market, form an effective matching capital market financing environment for small and medium-sized enterprises of different development stages and sizes, and better meet the financing needs of different types of specialized, specialized, and new enterprises. Second, improve the completeness of the basic system of the capital market, take the registration system reform as the starting point, accelerate the improvement of systems such as issuance and listing, refinancing, mergers and acquisitions, and enhance the diversity and inclusiveness of direct financing services. Third, improve the supervision and governance capabilities of the capital market, adhere to the two-wheel drive of promoting development and supervision and regulation, consolidate the responsibilities of intermediaries, and ensure the high-quality development of the multi-level capital market.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Li Ang