Superbonus, today the examination in the Commission

Important day today for the Superbonus. In fact, at 2 pm, voting will resume in the Finance Committee in the Chamber where the decree on the assignment of credits is being discussed. The government used the weekend to find a balance, after the discussion was interrupted last Thursday on the rapporteur’s proposal regarding credits accrued on 2022 expenses. There are many knots and the changes proposed by Parliament aim, in principle, to slightly widen the shirts for some citizens and organizations left out with the sudden stop that arrived a month ago.

Deadline November 30th

The executive is thinking of a solution that could extend the deadline for reporting to the Revenue Agency. The instrument would be that of the remission in bonis, which would therefore allow the communication of the assignment in the tax return. In fact, therefore, the date would be that of November 30th.

The doubt: will the period of deductions be lengthened?

What, on the other hand, seemed to be set aside was the possibility for private individuals to recover the Superbonus expenses as a deduction over a longer period. The circulated hypothesis was to extend the period to 10 years. The idea behind this hypothesis was to allow low-income individuals to spread the recovery over a longer period, thus giving the possibility to this type of citizen who has not managed to transfer the tax credit to amortize on a longer period.

The measure, according to what the press learned up until yesterday, seemed to have been set aside because it would have required excessive coverage, at least for private individuals. However, Minister Giorgetti seemed open to the possibility in the morning: “I am absolutely in favor of the deduction system: 5, 10, even 20 years. The principle is that you don’t necessarily have to go through the transfer system that has failed ”, he explained. Adding that “as a government, I think it is the right thing for the citizens and that it does not cause problems for the public finances. So why not? Indeed, absolutely yes”. The 10-year extension, on the other hand, should be granted to banks and businesses that have purchased the loans.

The subjects who will be able to have the discount on the invoice again

Some subjects, however, should be able to enjoy the possibility of the discount on the invoice and the reopening of the assignment of credits. These are subjects mostly related to the third sector: institutes for social housing (Iacp), non-profit organizations and the third sector. The discussion does not focus on which entities, but on when they were created. These three types of subjects, in fact, should obtain exclusion from the block, but they must be – as specified in the text of the reformulated amendment – “already established on the date of entry into force” of the decree. A modification that aims to prevent some crafty ones from taking advantage of it and giving birth to fake subjects.

The amendment to include among the subjects excluded from the block was presented by all parties. The text specifies that the favorable opinion is subject to reformulation.

One platform is to unlock credits

One of the most pressing problems concerning tax credits remains in the background: how to be able to unblock those billions that would jeopardize, according to trade associations, thousands of companies throughout Italy. The options are now known. The hottest up until a few weeks ago was the use of F24s, a hypothesis proposed by the banks but which the Ministry of the Economy sees as colder. Another possibility that should be included is to allow banks that have not managed to run out of credit at the end of the year to convert them into 10-year BTPs.

Giorgetti reassured that the executive is working to resolve the problem. “We have sensitized institutions and banks. The banks and the post offices have announced that they will start buying these credits again, in a framework of greater certainties that we have given from a legal point of view”. To do this, a platform should be created whose elaboration is, as explained by Giorgetti himself, “in progress”. This “should in some way make it possible to dispose of all the backlog”.

According to what has emerged, some of the most important public subsidiaries are involved in the platform, willing to buy and sell credits that the banks are unable to absorb.