Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

As always, up here My business I try to guide you in discovering the various savings and investment products available on the market, in order to help you decide which instrument is most suitable for you: in this guide I want to deal with Laurel Of Insurance Alliance.

Is this product worth it? What are the costsi advantages they disadvantages?

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Who is Alliance Insurance?

We can not consider the offer of a bank or a insurance company without looking for some information about the institution itself.

alliance is part of Generali Group, one of the major international insurance and financial companies. This group was born in Trieste in 1831 and is still today the leader in the Life business in our country, but it is also renowned internationally, as it occupies a leadership position in Western European countries and boasts an increasingly important presence in Eastern European and Asian markets.

The results achieved demonstrate the ability to grow and consolidate winning strategies in terms of profitability and capital and financial solidity.

But now that we’ve framed the Company, let’s focus on the product.

Is All Oro safe?

Talking about insurance e life insurance policies it’s always difficult: why? Basically because it is obvious that any bank or insurance company will present these tools to you as advantageous and interesting for increasing your capital, while protecting you. But is it really so?

As always I want to try to be as objective as possible, therefore, to answer the question “is this a safe product?”, I can say yes.

Based on what do I say this? The criterion I use is simple, it is a question of looking in the leaflet or in the KID what type of management is used. In this case, alliance leans on separate managementwhich is the safest, as this financial management keeps the invested capital separate from the company’s capital.

The reasons why separate managements are safe, therefore, are to be found in the fact that your assets are not mixed and affected by the company’s other operations.

As we shall see, this makes it safe, but not necessarily cost-effective, as this expense eats into your actual income.

Now that we have answered this question, let’s continue with the analysis and get into the details.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Characteristics of the All Oro policy

Laurel it’s a life policy single premium and whole life. The insured capital is revalued on the basis of the results of the San Giorgio Euro Fund and, starting from the end of the fifth year, in the event of death or in the event of surrender, an amount at least equal to the initial insured capital is guaranteed.

The product is dedicated to those who are looking for the protection of their investment; in fact, it is an accessible and prudent investment, which allows you to protect your capital and at the same time make it bear fruit.

Insurance benefits

The insured benefits are contractually guaranteed by the Company and are revalued annually based on the performance of a segregated asset management.

The performance in case of death instead it provides that the company pays the beneficiary a benefit in the form of capital, a benefit that is linked to the results of the separate management “Euro San Giorgio Fund”.

The prize

Il award it is chosen freely by the contracting party, and must be at least equal to 5,000 euros.

The additional single prizes must also have a minimum amount of 5,000 euros, while as regards the maximum, the value of the prizes must not exceed 500,000 euros.

Prizes can be paid by cheque, bank transfer or POS or other means of electronic payment.

To the duration

The contract is for a whole life, so its duration coincides with the life of the insured.

The suspension

There is no suspension of the contract.

Costs

In the information note, these data are specified in an exemplary manner. Among the values ​​that you absolutely must highlight, we find the average annual cost percentage (CPMA), which indicates how much the the rate of return of the contract than that of the same unencumbered transaction.

This value has an indicative value, since it is calculated on pre-established parameters: in the event of a surrender in the first years of the contractual term, the CPMA may be significantly higher than the cost reported in correspondence with the fifth year.

I entry costs they amount to 0.32%, while they are not foreseen exit costs.

The management fee instead it stands at 1.30% per year.

Another cost that you must never leave out is the yield levy. It is carried out by the separate management manager and is an expense that weighs heavily on your finances, continuing to frustrate all your efforts to increase the value of your investment.

This instrument carries a 1.50% drawdown, percentage points at your expense.

The withdrawal

As regards the withdrawal, you have the right to withdraw from the contract within 30 days from the date of its completion, by sending a registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt to Alleanza, indicating “Withdrawal” on the envelope.

This procedure frees both you and the company from any obligation deriving from the contract, and guarantees you reimbursement, within thirty days of receipt of the registered letter, of the premium paid, net of the costs actually incurred for issuing the contract.

The ransom

As for the ransom, there is no cost involved. One year after the effective date of the contract, you can, through a communication to be sent in writing to the Company, request the partial or total liquidation of the contract.

The effect starts from the date of the communication. The contract, in fact, allows you to redeem amounts of at least 500 euros, provided that the residual insured capital is not less than 500 euros.

A maximum of two are allowed partial redemptions in each calendar year.

Are there any tax benefits?

We often hear that this kind of product can be downloaded in the tax return, thanks to the 730, but is it really like that? Not actually. Of life policies, only the part that covers the risk of death is downloaded, obviously only if present. This share is minimal compared to the total paid-in capital, so much so that I would say that, rather, to insure against the risk of death, it is preferable to take out a normal policy against this risk. Here I’ll explain how to do it.

For further information, I suggest you also read the guide that deals with the same topic in terms of supplementary pension plans: here I explain it well.

subtracting his Laurel, the tax treatment applied depends on the individual situation of each policyholder or Beneficiary, and may be subject to change over time.

The contract stipulated in Italy is regulated by Italian law, which provides for total exemption from inheritance tax and exemption, only for the portion relating to demographic risk, from IRPe.F. on the benefit paid to an individual in the event of the insured person’s death.

I have subscribed to the policy and I want to withdraw, how do I do it?

IF you have understood that it is not a convenient product, but you have now signed the contract and the first 30 days have passed (within which you can cancel), how can you do it? Consultants tend to make it difficult to discourage the client, but know that you can take advantage of it reductionwhich is your right.

I explained to you in this page how to legally exit these products.

My Business Opinions

Well, now we have seen a really comprehensive review on this product and you know exactly what costs are weighing on you, like requesting money up front. It’s time to try to understand, in the light of all this, if this product is right for you.

Let’s start from the assumption that, as you may have guessed, I am against this kind of tools, due to the management costs. In the paragraph dedicated to costs, I posted some screenshots taken from the official information sheet, and you yourself had the opportunity to see that these costs are very high.

I don’t want to badmouth whoever sells you these products for free, since they are only doing their job, but consider that they are life insurance policies they are tools that allow only one individual to earn, and it’s not you, but the company itself… Precisely through the very high management costs.

In the KIID you can see that the optimal condition, the one in which the investment runs smoothly, involves a return spread over 8 years old equal to1.29% net. What to say? There are many deposit accounts that, in less time, make much more!

I elaborated on the subject in this video.

In short, Alliance seeks to place Laurel like an advantageous contract, but I want you to play on equal terms with your consultant, and to be able to speak the same language as his so as to understand if he is really presenting you with an advantageous contract.

For the rest, these are simply my opinions, which you can find here if you want to learn more:

I reiterated that…

…When is it for you?

I have explained to you the critical points of this kind of products: very expensive, they immobilize your money for decades and mostly serve to enrich those who offer them to you. Well yes… If you don’t have money problems and you don’t have an interest in managing your money more actively (but does anyone exist like this?), then they’re for you.

When is it not for you?

Otherwise, I advise you to move towards other investments. To help you, I have prepared a series of itineraries for you, divided according to your age:

Conclusions

We have seen together the most complete review of the web on All Oro. We have analyzed its costs, advantages and disadvantages, and I have provided you with my opinions and a series of useful resources to broaden your vision on this sensitive issue.

In the section dedicated to insurance investments you can find other practical ideas to deepen the topic.

Good continuation on Affari Miei.